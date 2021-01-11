Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 9, 2021.
Since January 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (99 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 49 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach having 14 new cases, Dover having 12 new cases and Sun City Center having eight new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209 cases
Riverview, January 9, 2021: 6,308↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856 cases
Brandon, January 9, 2021: 4,905↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380 cases
Ruskin, January 9, 2021: 2,399↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612 cases
Wimauma, January 9, 2021: 1,630↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744 cases
Valrico, January 9, 2021: 2,793↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913 cases
Sun City Center, January 9, 2021: 921↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947 cases
Apollo Beach, January 9, 2021: 961↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338 cases
Seffner, January 9, 2021: 1,355↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002 cases
Gibsonton, January 9, 2021: 1,017↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102 cases
Lithia, January 9, 2021: 1,119↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 8, 2021: 983 cases
Dover, January 9, 2021: 995↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 8, 2021: 24,007
January 9, 2021: 24,324
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 8, 2021: 83,999
January 9, 2021: 85,134
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 8, 2021: 1,423,510
January 9, 2021: 1,438,579
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 8, 2021: 1,118
January 9, 2021: 1,121
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 8, 2021: 22,666
January 9, 2021: 22,804
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)