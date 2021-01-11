Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 9, 2021.

Since January 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (99 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 49 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach having 14 new cases, Dover having 12 new cases and Sun City Center having eight new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209 cases

Riverview, January 9, 2021: 6,308↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856 cases

Brandon, January 9, 2021: 4,905↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380 cases

Ruskin, January 9, 2021: 2,399↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612 cases

Wimauma, January 9, 2021: 1,630↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744 cases

Valrico, January 9, 2021: 2,793↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913 cases

Sun City Center, January 9, 2021: 921↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947 cases

Apollo Beach, January 9, 2021: 961↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338 cases

Seffner, January 9, 2021: 1,355↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002 cases

Gibsonton, January 9, 2021: 1,017↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102 cases

Lithia, January 9, 2021: 1,119↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 8, 2021: 983 cases

Dover, January 9, 2021: 995↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 8, 2021: 24,007

January 9, 2021: 24,324

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 8, 2021: 83,999

January 9, 2021: 85,134

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 8, 2021: 1,423,510

January 9, 2021: 1,438,579

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 8, 2021: 1,118

January 9, 2021: 1,121

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 8, 2021: 22,666

January 9, 2021: 22,804

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)