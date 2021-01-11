Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 9, 2021.

Since January 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (99 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 49 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach having 14 new cases, Dover having 12 new cases and Sun City Center having eight new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209 cases
Riverview, January 9, 2021: 6,308↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856 cases
Brandon, January 9, 2021: 4,905↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380 cases
Ruskin, January 9, 2021: 2,399↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612 cases
Wimauma, January 9, 2021: 1,630↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744 cases
Valrico, January 9, 2021: 2,793↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913 cases
Sun City Center, January 9, 2021: 921↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947 cases
Apollo Beach, January 9, 2021: 961↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338 cases
Seffner, January 9, 2021: 1,355↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002 cases
Gibsonton, January 9, 2021: 1,017↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102 cases
Lithia, January 9, 2021: 1,119↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 8, 2021: 983 cases
Dover, January 9, 2021: 995↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 8, 2021: 24,007
January 9, 2021: 24,324

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 8, 2021: 83,999
January 9, 2021: 85,134

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 8, 2021: 1,423,510
January 9, 2021: 1,438,579

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 8, 2021: 1,118
January 9, 2021: 1,121

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 8, 2021: 22,666
January 9, 2021: 22,804

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

