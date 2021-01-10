Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 8, 2021.

Since January 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 50 new cases, Valrico having 40 new cases, Lithia having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Sun City Center having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Dover having 11 new cases and Gibsonton having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144 cases

Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806 cases

Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362 cases

Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596 cases

Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704 cases

Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900 cases

Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935 cases

Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322 cases

Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995 cases

Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082 cases

Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 7, 2021: 972 cases

Dover, January 8, 2021: 983↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 7, 2021: 23,739

January 8, 2021: 24,007

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 7, 2021: 82,878

January 8, 2021: 83,999

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 7, 2021: 1,404,374

January 8, 2021: 1,423,510

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 7, 2021: 1,110

January 8, 2021: 1,118

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 7, 2021: 22,481

January 8, 2021: 22,666

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)