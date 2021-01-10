Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 8, 2021.
Since January 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 50 new cases, Valrico having 40 new cases, Lithia having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Sun City Center having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Dover having 11 new cases and Gibsonton having seven new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144 cases
Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806 cases
Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362 cases
Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596 cases
Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704 cases
Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900 cases
Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935 cases
Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322 cases
Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995 cases
Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082 cases
Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 7, 2021: 972 cases
Dover, January 8, 2021: 983↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 7, 2021: 23,739
January 8, 2021: 24,007
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 7, 2021: 82,878
January 8, 2021: 83,999
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 7, 2021: 1,404,374
January 8, 2021: 1,423,510
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 7, 2021: 1,110
January 8, 2021: 1,118
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 7, 2021: 22,481
January 8, 2021: 22,666
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)