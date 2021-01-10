Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 8, 2021.

Since January 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 50 new cases, Valrico having 40 new cases, Lithia having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Sun City Center having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Dover having 11 new cases and Gibsonton having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144 cases
Riverview, January 8, 2021: 6,209↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806 cases
Brandon, January 8, 2021: 4,856↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362 cases
Ruskin, January 8, 2021: 2,380↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596 cases
Wimauma, January 8, 2021: 1,612↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704 cases
Valrico, January 8, 2021: 2,744↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900 cases
Sun City Center, January 8, 2021: 913↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935 cases
Apollo Beach, January 8, 2021: 947↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322 cases
Seffner, January 8, 2021: 1,338↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995 cases
Gibsonton, January 8, 2021: 1,002↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082 cases
Lithia, January 8, 2021: 1,102↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 7, 2021: 972 cases
Dover, January 8, 2021: 983↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 7, 2021: 23,739
January 8, 2021: 24,007

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 7, 2021: 82,878
January 8, 2021: 83,999

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 7, 2021: 1,404,374
January 8, 2021: 1,423,510

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 7, 2021: 1,110
January 8, 2021: 1,118

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 7, 2021: 22,481
January 8, 2021: 22,666

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

