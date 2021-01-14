Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 13, 2021.

Since January 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (69 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 62 new cases, Valrico having 30 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Gibsonton having 13 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach having 10 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases and Sun City Center having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 12, 2021: 6,518 cases

Riverview, January 13, 2021: 6,587↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 12, 2021: 5,038 cases

Brandon, January 13, 2021: 5,100↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 12, 2021: 2,455 cases

Ruskin, January 13, 2021: 2,471↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 12, 2021: 1,678 cases

Wimauma, January 13, 2021: 1,685↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 12, 2021: 2,877 cases

Valrico, January 13, 2021: 2,907↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 12, 2021: 947 cases

Sun City Center, January 13, 2021: 951↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 12, 2021: 987 cases

Apollo Beach, January 13, 2021: 997↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 12, 2021: 1,382 cases

Seffner, January 13, 2021: 1,398↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 12, 2021: 1,045 cases

Gibsonton, January 13, 2021: 1,058↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 12, 2021: 1,153 cases

Lithia, January 13, 2021: 1,164↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 12, 2021: 1,012 cases

Dover, January 13, 2021: 1,021↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 12, 2021: 25,013

January 13, 2021: 25,260

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 12, 2021: 87,478

January 13, 2021: 88,299

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 12, 2021: 1,476,484

January 13, 2021: 1,490,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 12, 2021: 1,142

January 13, 2021: 1,153

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 12, 2021: 23,227

January 13, 2021: 23,396

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

