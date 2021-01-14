Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 13, 2021.
Since January 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (69 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 62 new cases, Valrico having 30 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 16 new cases, Gibsonton having 13 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach having 10 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases and Sun City Center having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 12, 2021: 6,518 cases
Riverview, January 13, 2021: 6,587↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 12, 2021: 5,038 cases
Brandon, January 13, 2021: 5,100↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 12, 2021: 2,455 cases
Ruskin, January 13, 2021: 2,471↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 12, 2021: 1,678 cases
Wimauma, January 13, 2021: 1,685↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 12, 2021: 2,877 cases
Valrico, January 13, 2021: 2,907↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 12, 2021: 947 cases
Sun City Center, January 13, 2021: 951↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 12, 2021: 987 cases
Apollo Beach, January 13, 2021: 997↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 12, 2021: 1,382 cases
Seffner, January 13, 2021: 1,398↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 12, 2021: 1,045 cases
Gibsonton, January 13, 2021: 1,058↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 12, 2021: 1,153 cases
Lithia, January 13, 2021: 1,164↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 12, 2021: 1,012 cases
Dover, January 13, 2021: 1,021↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 12, 2021: 25,013
January 13, 2021: 25,260
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 12, 2021: 87,478
January 13, 2021: 88,299
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 12, 2021: 1,476,484
January 13, 2021: 1,490,148
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 12, 2021: 1,142
January 13, 2021: 1,153
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 12, 2021: 23,227
January 13, 2021: 23,396
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)