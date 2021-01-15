AdventHealth Centra Care Brandon/Riverview (rapid testing available)

10222 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Call 813-515-5814.

Appointment not required.

Hours of operation:

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Instructions: All AdventHealth locations are testing. You must call the site to confirm testing options are available. COVID-19 testing at Centra Care is conducted inside the clinic during a provider’s visit. Online reservations are not required, but they are recommended. AdventHealth Centra Care Kids locations can test patients aged 18 and under.

Tampa General Hospital Urgent Care (rapid testing available)

799 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

Call 813-925-1903.

Or:

11406 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview.

Call 813-925-1903.

Appointment required.

Hours of operation:

Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walgreens – Drive-Thru (no rapid testing, but it does offer testing)

128 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Or:

10624 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview.

Call 800-925-4733.

Hours of operation:

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 Midnight

Sunday: 7 a.m.-12 Midnight

Appointment required.

MedExpress Urgent Care

408 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Call 813-681-5571.

Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointment not required.

Verify the testing center info before going. Tests are limited to certain patients.

Walmart Drive-Thru Testing (no rapid testing)

901 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon.

Call 866-448-7719.

Or:

10327 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Call 813-498-4099.

Appointment required.

The community testing sites use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles—observed by a trained Walmart pharmacist to ensure the sample is taken correctly—and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

In some locations, we are providing access to testing via a curbside pickup of take-home, self-administer collection kits. Customers can request a test kit at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for pickup for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for testing.

Once on-site, those picking up a kit will park in the pharmacy pickup parking spaces and call the number on the sign; those picking up a kit will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification and ID check. For the safety of all those on-site, the testing site is not available to those who walk up.

The take-home, self-collection kit will use a self-administer nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose at their convenience at home. Once the sample has been collected, patients can follow the directions on how to ship the test kit for processing, following the included instructions.

South Hillsborough VA Clinic (VA government medical clinic)

12920 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. in Riverview.

Call 813-998-8600.

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointment required. Referral required.

Tests are limited to certain patients.

Bloomingdale Pediatric Associates

4316 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.

Call for appointment at 684-1881.

Testing cost is $50.

Get Well Express Urgent Care

1908 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City.

Call 717-7425.

Testing cost is $59 without insurance.

Quest Diagnostic home testing.

Visit https://questdirect.questdiagnostics.com/.

BayCare Urgent Care

10125 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Call for an appointment at 605-3200.

Costs may vary due to which test you are requesting. Some tests are billed to insurance, while others are self-pay.

Vance Vogel Sports Complex (testing location operated by Hillsborough County)

13012 Bullfrog Creek Rd. in Riverview.

An appointment is required at these sites and can be made online at https://hcflgov.service-now.com/healthbook or by calling 888-513-6321.

The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information about locations outside of Brandon and how to get the tests done:

https://www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/rapid-covid-19-testing-tampa/

https://www.urgentcare247tampa.com/

https://baycare.org/newsroom/2020/november/baycare-brings-rapid-covid-pcr-testing-at-select-urgent-care-centers