Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 14, 2021.

Since January 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (84 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 48 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having 15 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases and Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 13, 2021: 6,587 cases

Riverview, January 14, 2021: 6,671↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 13, 2021: 5,100 cases

Brandon, January 14, 2021: 5,148↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 13, 2021: 2,471 cases

Ruskin, January 14, 2021: 2,480↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 13, 2021: 1,685 cases

Wimauma, January 14, 2021: 1,692↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 13, 2021: 2,907 cases

Valrico, January 14, 2021: 2,933↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 13, 2021: 951 cases

Sun City Center, January 14, 2021: 966↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 13, 2021: 997 cases

Apollo Beach, January 14, 2021: 1,004↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 13, 2021: 1,398 cases

Seffner, January 14, 2021: 1,410↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 13, 2021: 1,058 cases

Gibsonton, January 14, 2021: 1,069↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 13, 2021: 1,164 cases

Lithia, January 14, 2021: 1,179↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 13, 2021: 1,021 cases

Dover, January 14, 2021: 1,031↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 13, 2021: 25,260

January 14, 2021: 25,504

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 13, 2021: 88,299

January 14, 2021: 89,235

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 13, 2021: 1,490,148

January 14, 2021: 1,503,529

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 13, 2021: 1,153

January 14, 2021: 1,165

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 13, 2021: 23,396

January 14, 2021: 23,613

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)