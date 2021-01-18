Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 14, 2021.
Since January 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (84 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 48 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having 15 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases and Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 13, 2021: 6,587 cases
Riverview, January 14, 2021: 6,671↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 13, 2021: 5,100 cases
Brandon, January 14, 2021: 5,148↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 13, 2021: 2,471 cases
Ruskin, January 14, 2021: 2,480↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 13, 2021: 1,685 cases
Wimauma, January 14, 2021: 1,692↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 13, 2021: 2,907 cases
Valrico, January 14, 2021: 2,933↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 13, 2021: 951 cases
Sun City Center, January 14, 2021: 966↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 13, 2021: 997 cases
Apollo Beach, January 14, 2021: 1,004↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 13, 2021: 1,398 cases
Seffner, January 14, 2021: 1,410↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 13, 2021: 1,058 cases
Gibsonton, January 14, 2021: 1,069↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 13, 2021: 1,164 cases
Lithia, January 14, 2021: 1,179↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 13, 2021: 1,021 cases
Dover, January 14, 2021: 1,031↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 13, 2021: 25,260
January 14, 2021: 25,504
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 13, 2021: 88,299
January 14, 2021: 89,235
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 13, 2021: 1,490,148
January 14, 2021: 1,503,529
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 13, 2021: 1,153
January 14, 2021: 1,165
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 13, 2021: 23,396
January 14, 2021: 23,613
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)