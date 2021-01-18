17Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
Since January 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (87 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 44 new cases, Brandon having 40 new cases, Ruskin having 21 new cases, Seffner having 18 new cases, Lithia having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Sun City Center having 12 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases and Dover having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 14, 2021: 6,671 cases
Riverview, January 15, 2021: 6,758↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 14, 2021: 5,148 cases
Brandon, January 15, 2021: 5,188↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 14, 2021: 2,480 cases
Ruskin, January 15, 2021: 2,501↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 14, 2021: 1,692 cases
Wimauma, January 15, 2021: 1,706↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 14, 2021: 2,933 cases
Valrico, January 15, 2021: 2,977↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 14, 2021: 966 cases
Sun City Center, January 15, 2021: 978↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 14, 2021: 1,004 cases
Apollo Beach, January 15, 2021: 1,011↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 14, 2021: 1,410 cases
Seffner, January 15, 2021: 1,428↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 14, 2021: 1,069 cases
Gibsonton, January 15, 2021: 1,077↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 14, 2021: 1,179 cases
Lithia, January 15, 2021: 1,196↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 14, 2021: 1,031 cases
Dover, January 15, 2021: 1,036↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 14, 2021: 25,504
January 15, 2021: 25,777
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 14, 2021: 89,235
January 15, 2021: 90,210
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 14, 2021: 1,503,529
January 15, 2021: 1,519,944
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 14, 2021: 1,165
January 15, 2021: 1,173
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 14, 2021: 23,613
January 15, 2021: 23,799
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)