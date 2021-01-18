17Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 15, 2021.

Since January 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (87 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 44 new cases, Brandon having 40 new cases, Ruskin having 21 new cases, Seffner having 18 new cases, Lithia having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Sun City Center having 12 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases and Dover having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 14, 2021: 6,671 cases

Riverview, January 15, 2021: 6,758↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 14, 2021: 5,148 cases

Brandon, January 15, 2021: 5,188↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 14, 2021: 2,480 cases

Ruskin, January 15, 2021: 2,501↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 14, 2021: 1,692 cases

Wimauma, January 15, 2021: 1,706↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 14, 2021: 2,933 cases

Valrico, January 15, 2021: 2,977↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 14, 2021: 966 cases

Sun City Center, January 15, 2021: 978↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 14, 2021: 1,004 cases

Apollo Beach, January 15, 2021: 1,011↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 14, 2021: 1,410 cases

Seffner, January 15, 2021: 1,428↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 14, 2021: 1,069 cases

Gibsonton, January 15, 2021: 1,077↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 14, 2021: 1,179 cases

Lithia, January 15, 2021: 1,196↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 14, 2021: 1,031 cases

Dover, January 15, 2021: 1,036↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 14, 2021: 25,504

January 15, 2021: 25,777

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 14, 2021: 89,235

January 15, 2021: 90,210

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 14, 2021: 1,503,529

January 15, 2021: 1,519,944

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 14, 2021: 1,165

January 15, 2021: 1,173

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 14, 2021: 23,613

January 15, 2021: 23,799

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)