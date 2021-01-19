Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 16, 2021.

Since January 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (74 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 53 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 13 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 15, 2021: 6,758 cases

Riverview, January 16, 2021: 6,832↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 15, 2021: 5,188 cases

Brandon, January 16, 2021: 5,241↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 15, 2021: 2,501 cases

Ruskin, January 16, 2021: 2,518↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 15, 2021: 1,706 cases

Wimauma, January 16, 2021: 1,724↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 15, 2021: 2,977 cases

Valrico, January 16, 2021: 3,008↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 15, 2021: 978 cases

Sun City Center, January 16, 2021: 991↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 15, 2021: 1,011 cases

Apollo Beach, January 16, 2021: 1,018↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 15, 2021: 1,428 cases

Seffner, January 16, 2021: 1,438↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 15, 2021: 1,077 cases

Gibsonton, January 16, 2021: 1,087↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 15, 2021: 1,196 cases

Lithia, January 16, 2021: 1,204↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 15, 2021: 1,036 cases

Dover, January 16, 2021: 1,039↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 15, 2021: 25,777

January 16, 2021: 26,021

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 15, 2021: 90,210

January 16, 2021: 90,870

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 15, 2021: 1,519,944

January 16, 2021: 1,531,830

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 15, 2021: 1,173

January 16, 2021: 1,175

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 15, 2021: 23,799

January 16, 2021: 24,004

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)