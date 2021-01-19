Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 16, 2021.
Since January 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (74 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 53 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Sun City Center having 13 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases and Dover having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 15, 2021: 6,758 cases
Riverview, January 16, 2021: 6,832↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 15, 2021: 5,188 cases
Brandon, January 16, 2021: 5,241↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 15, 2021: 2,501 cases
Ruskin, January 16, 2021: 2,518↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 15, 2021: 1,706 cases
Wimauma, January 16, 2021: 1,724↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 15, 2021: 2,977 cases
Valrico, January 16, 2021: 3,008↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 15, 2021: 978 cases
Sun City Center, January 16, 2021: 991↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 15, 2021: 1,011 cases
Apollo Beach, January 16, 2021: 1,018↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 15, 2021: 1,428 cases
Seffner, January 16, 2021: 1,438↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 15, 2021: 1,077 cases
Gibsonton, January 16, 2021: 1,087↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 15, 2021: 1,196 cases
Lithia, January 16, 2021: 1,204↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 15, 2021: 1,036 cases
Dover, January 16, 2021: 1,039↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 15, 2021: 25,777
January 16, 2021: 26,021
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 15, 2021: 90,210
January 16, 2021: 90,870
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 15, 2021: 1,519,944
January 16, 2021: 1,531,830
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 15, 2021: 1,173
January 16, 2021: 1,175
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 15, 2021: 23,799
January 16, 2021: 24,004
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)