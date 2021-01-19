Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 17, 2021.

Since January 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (51 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico and Sun City Center each having 28 new cases; Ruskin having 21 new cases; Wimauma having 11 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 16, 2021: 6,832 cases

Riverview, January 17, 2021: 6,883↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 16, 2021: 5,241 cases

Brandon, January 17, 2021: 5,292↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 16, 2021: 2,518 cases

Ruskin, January 17, 2021: 2,539↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 16, 2021: 1,724 cases

Wimauma, January 17, 2021: 1,735↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 16, 2021: 3,008 cases

Valrico, January 17, 2021: 3,036↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 16, 2021: 991 cases

Sun City Center, January 17, 2021: 1,019↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 16, 2021: 1,018 cases

Apollo Beach, January 17, 2021: 1,022↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 16, 2021: 1,438 cases

Seffner, January 17, 2021: 1,446↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 16, 2021: 1,087 cases

Gibsonton, January 17, 2021: 1,095↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 16, 2021: 1,204 cases

Lithia, January 17, 2021: 1,211↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 16, 2021: 1,039 cases

Dover, January 17, 2021: 1,047↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 16, 2021: 26,021

January 17, 2021: 26,246

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 16, 2021: 90,870

January 17, 2021: 91,665

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 16, 2021: 1,531,830

January 17, 2021: 1,542,567

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 16, 2021: 1,175

January 17, 2021: 1,175

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 16, 2021: 24,004

January 17, 2021: 24,137

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)