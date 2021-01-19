Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 17, 2021.
Since January 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (51 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico and Sun City Center each having 28 new cases; Ruskin having 21 new cases; Wimauma having 11 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; and Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 16, 2021: 6,832 cases
Riverview, January 17, 2021: 6,883↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 16, 2021: 5,241 cases
Brandon, January 17, 2021: 5,292↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 16, 2021: 2,518 cases
Ruskin, January 17, 2021: 2,539↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 16, 2021: 1,724 cases
Wimauma, January 17, 2021: 1,735↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 16, 2021: 3,008 cases
Valrico, January 17, 2021: 3,036↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 16, 2021: 991 cases
Sun City Center, January 17, 2021: 1,019↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 16, 2021: 1,018 cases
Apollo Beach, January 17, 2021: 1,022↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 16, 2021: 1,438 cases
Seffner, January 17, 2021: 1,446↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 16, 2021: 1,087 cases
Gibsonton, January 17, 2021: 1,095↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 16, 2021: 1,204 cases
Lithia, January 17, 2021: 1,211↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 16, 2021: 1,039 cases
Dover, January 17, 2021: 1,047↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 16, 2021: 26,021
January 17, 2021: 26,246
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 16, 2021: 90,870
January 17, 2021: 91,665
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 16, 2021: 1,531,830
January 17, 2021: 1,542,567
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 16, 2021: 1,175
January 17, 2021: 1,175
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 16, 2021: 24,004
January 17, 2021: 24,137
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)