The 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival will once again hold its annual Photography Contest. The contest is open to residents, young and old, of the Greater Tampa Bay area. Submissions are due by Sunday, January 31.

Photos are submitted digitally. As such, this is an easy contest to enter.

Chairperson Jim Black said, “This is a really a good chance to show off photos you have taken. Each photo tells a story. Now that almost everyone has an iPhone, everyone is taking photos.” Black added, “Because the show is strictly digital, it is easy, not too expensive and a great way to share your photos.”

There are multiple categories for adults (19 years old and up), youth (14 to 18 years old) and kids (5 to 13 years old). Adults can enter one photo in each category. Kids and youth can enter two photographs only. The fee is $5 per photo.

Awards for first place, second place, third place along with two merit awards will be given in each of the eight categories. Best of Show for all categories will be selected as well. Winners will receive both a ribbon and monetary award.

Contestants have two ways to enter. You can submit your entries and fees directly through the festival website at www.flstrswberryfestival.com. You can also opt to submit entries via email at berryinfo@flstrawberryfestival.com and make your payment at the Florida Strawberry Festival office located at 303 BerryFest Pl. in Plant City. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Each entry must have a file name. Adults must select the category number for which their submission correlates.

There will be three judges who will rank the entries by category. Only the entries that place in first, second, third and merit will be printed, mounted and physically displayed. All other entries will be presented on a continuous digital slideshow in the photo display area at the festival.

Application forms and more information about categories and rules of the contest can be found at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.