Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 18, 2021.

Since January 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 25 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 17, 2021: 6,883 cases

Riverview, January 18, 2021: 6,922↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 17, 2021: 5,292 cases

Brandon, January 18, 2021: 5,318↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 17, 2021: 2,539 cases

Ruskin, January 18, 2021: 2,554↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 17, 2021: 1,735 cases

Wimauma, January 18, 2021: 1,745↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 17, 2021: 3,036 cases

Valrico, January 18, 2021: 3,061↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 17, 2021: 1,019 cases

Sun City Center, January 18, 2021: 1,022↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 17, 2021: 1,022 cases

Apollo Beach, January 18, 2021: 1,023↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 17, 2021: 1,446 cases

Seffner, January 18, 2021: 1,451↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 17, 2021: 1,095 cases

Gibsonton, January 18, 2021: 1,097↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 17, 2021: 1,211 cases

Lithia, January 18, 2021: 1,222↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 17, 2021: 1,047 cases

Dover, January 18, 2021: 1,055↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 17, 2021: 26,246

January 18, 2021: 26,391

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 17, 2021: 91,665

January 18, 2021: 92,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 17, 2021: 1,542,567

January 18, 2021: 1,550,444

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 17, 2021: 1,175

January 18, 2021: 1,202

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 17, 2021: 24,137

January 18, 2021: 24,274

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

