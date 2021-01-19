Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 18, 2021.
Since January 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 25 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 17, 2021: 6,883 cases
Riverview, January 18, 2021: 6,922↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 17, 2021: 5,292 cases
Brandon, January 18, 2021: 5,318↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 17, 2021: 2,539 cases
Ruskin, January 18, 2021: 2,554↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 17, 2021: 1,735 cases
Wimauma, January 18, 2021: 1,745↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 17, 2021: 3,036 cases
Valrico, January 18, 2021: 3,061↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 17, 2021: 1,019 cases
Sun City Center, January 18, 2021: 1,022↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 17, 2021: 1,022 cases
Apollo Beach, January 18, 2021: 1,023↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 17, 2021: 1,446 cases
Seffner, January 18, 2021: 1,451↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 17, 2021: 1,095 cases
Gibsonton, January 18, 2021: 1,097↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 17, 2021: 1,211 cases
Lithia, January 18, 2021: 1,222↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 17, 2021: 1,047 cases
Dover, January 18, 2021: 1,055↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 17, 2021: 26,246
January 18, 2021: 26,391
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 17, 2021: 91,665
January 18, 2021: 92,114
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 17, 2021: 1,542,567
January 18, 2021: 1,550,444
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 17, 2021: 1,175
January 18, 2021: 1,202
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 17, 2021: 24,137
January 18, 2021: 24,274
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)