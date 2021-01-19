Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 19, 2021.

Since January 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (57 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 30 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Sun City Center having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having nine new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Dover having three new cases.

There were five less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 18, 2021: 6,922 cases

Riverview, January 19, 2021: 6,979↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 18, 2021: 5,318 cases

Brandon, January 19, 2021: 5,348↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 18, 2021: 2,554 cases

Ruskin, January 19, 2021: 2,568↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 18, 2021: 1,745 cases

Wimauma, January 19, 2021: 1,752↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 18, 2021: 3,061 cases

Valrico, January 19, 2021: 3,088↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 18, 2021: 1,022 cases

Sun City Center, January 19, 2021: 1,033↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 18, 2021: 1,023 cases

Apollo Beach, January 19, 2021: 1,032↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 18, 2021: 1,451 cases

Seffner, January 19, 2021: 1,460↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 18, 2021: 1,097 cases

Gibsonton, January 19, 2021: 1,103↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 18, 2021: 1,222 cases

Lithia, January 19, 2021: 1,229↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 18, 2021: 1,055 cases

Dover, January 19, 2021: 1,058↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 18, 2021: 26,391

January 19, 2021: 26,571

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 18, 2021: 92,114

January 19, 2021: 92,702

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 18, 2021: 1,550,444

January 19, 2021: 1,560,015

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 18, 2021: 1,202

January 19, 2021: 1,197

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 18, 2021: 24,274

January 19, 2021: 24,436

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)