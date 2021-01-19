Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 19, 2021.
Since January 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (57 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 30 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Sun City Center having 11 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having nine new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Dover having three new cases.
There were five less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 18, 2021: 6,922 cases
Riverview, January 19, 2021: 6,979↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 18, 2021: 5,318 cases
Brandon, January 19, 2021: 5,348↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 18, 2021: 2,554 cases
Ruskin, January 19, 2021: 2,568↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 18, 2021: 1,745 cases
Wimauma, January 19, 2021: 1,752↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 18, 2021: 3,061 cases
Valrico, January 19, 2021: 3,088↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 18, 2021: 1,022 cases
Sun City Center, January 19, 2021: 1,033↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 18, 2021: 1,023 cases
Apollo Beach, January 19, 2021: 1,032↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 18, 2021: 1,451 cases
Seffner, January 19, 2021: 1,460↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 18, 2021: 1,097 cases
Gibsonton, January 19, 2021: 1,103↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 18, 2021: 1,222 cases
Lithia, January 19, 2021: 1,229↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 18, 2021: 1,055 cases
Dover, January 19, 2021: 1,058↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 18, 2021: 26,391
January 19, 2021: 26,571
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 18, 2021: 92,114
January 19, 2021: 92,702
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 18, 2021: 1,550,444
January 19, 2021: 1,560,015
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 18, 2021: 1,202
January 19, 2021: 1,197
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 18, 2021: 24,274
January 19, 2021: 24,436
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)