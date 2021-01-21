Goodson Farms Strawberry Market, located at 12406 County Rd. 672 E. in Balm, opened on December 30 for the 2020 Strawberry Season. I recently visited the farm and market. The public can be assured that the market is strictly adhering to social distancing rules. Despite the times, the strawberries are here. They are superbly ripe, sweet and truly delicious.

Strawberries, which are picked fresh daily, are offered in quarts and half flats. The strawberries are quite reasonably priced. The quarts are $3.50 while the half flats are $12.

You can also get basic produce such as tomatoes, a variety of squash, potatoes, onions and peppers. A variety of jams, including strawberry rhubarb, strawberry butter and strawberry, can be picked up for $5.

While the fresh strawberries are great treats to take home, as are the fresh produce, the thing that keeps bringing the crowds to Goodson Farms Strawberry Market is the cafe and its impressive offering of delectable treats. It offers sandwiches and desserts such as cake, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry pizza, sundae and strawberry shortcake.

Ginny Cozy, a resident of Valrico, has visited Goodson Farms Strawberry Market. Cozy said, “I went with a group of my friends, and the desserts are delicious. It made for a very nice day out visiting the farm and market.”

Goodson Farms was established in 1979 by Don and Janet Goodson. Both Don and Janet have since passed away. Now, their sons, Mike and Ricky, own and operate the family farm and business.

Goodson Farms consists of approximately 1,500 acres, which stretches over areas of Southern Hillsborough County and Northern Manatee County. The current market location was opened in 2006. Previously, the Goodsons operated a small roadside stand which was located at the intersection of Balm Riverview Rd. and County Rd. 672.

Goodson Farms Strawberry Market is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is open seasonally until strawberry season is over in mid-March. The abundance of fresh strawberries that this region produces is a great reason for everyone to experience as many as they can.

For more information, call 634-7790, and like Goodson Farms Strawberry Market on Facebook.