Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 2, 2021.
Since December 31, 2020 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (217 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 145 new cases; Valrico having 117 new cases; Ruskin having 65 new cases; Seffner having 36 new cases; Lithia having 35 new cases; Sun City Center having 29 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having 27 new cases; and Gibsonton having 21 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, December 31, 2020: 5,545 cases
Riverview, January 2, 2021: 5,762↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, December 31, 2020: 4,413 cases
Brandon, January 2, 2021: 4,558↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, December 31, 2020: 2,182 cases
Ruskin, January 2, 2021: 2,247↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, December 31, 2020: 1,500 cases
Wimauma, January 2, 2021: 1,527↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, December 31, 2020: 2,417 cases
Valrico, January 2, 2021: 2,534↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, December 31, 2020: 817 cases
Sun City Center, January 2, 2021: 846↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, December 31, 2020: 856 cases
Apollo Beach, January 2, 2021: 883↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, December 31, 2020: 1,209 cases
Seffner, January 2, 2021: 1,245↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, December 31, 2020: 927 cases
Gibsonton, January 2, 2021: 948↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, December 31, 2020: 973 cases
Lithia, January 2, 2021: 1,008↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, December 31, 2020: 905 cases
Dover, January 2, 2021: 932↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
December 31, 2020: 21,665
January 2, 2021: 22,411
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
December 31, 2020: 76,422
January 2, 2021: 78,736
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
December 31, 2020: 1,300,528
January 2, 2021: 1,331,059
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
December 31, 2020: 1,071
January 2, 2021: 1,084
Total deaths of Florida residents:
December 31, 2020: 21,673
January 2, 2021: 21,890
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)