Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 2, 2021.

Since December 31, 2020 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (217 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 145 new cases; Valrico having 117 new cases; Ruskin having 65 new cases; Seffner having 36 new cases; Lithia having 35 new cases; Sun City Center having 29 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having 27 new cases; and Gibsonton having 21 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, December 31, 2020: 5,545 cases

Riverview, January 2, 2021: 5,762↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, December 31, 2020: 4,413 cases

Brandon, January 2, 2021: 4,558↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, December 31, 2020: 2,182 cases

Ruskin, January 2, 2021: 2,247↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, December 31, 2020: 1,500 cases

Wimauma, January 2, 2021: 1,527↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, December 31, 2020: 2,417 cases

Valrico, January 2, 2021: 2,534↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, December 31, 2020: 817 cases

Sun City Center, January 2, 2021: 846↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, December 31, 2020: 856 cases

Apollo Beach, January 2, 2021: 883↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, December 31, 2020: 1,209 cases

Seffner, January 2, 2021: 1,245↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, December 31, 2020: 927 cases

Gibsonton, January 2, 2021: 948↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, December 31, 2020: 973 cases

Lithia, January 2, 2021: 1,008↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, December 31, 2020: 905 cases

Dover, January 2, 2021: 932↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

December 31, 2020: 21,665

January 2, 2021: 22,411

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

December 31, 2020: 76,422

January 2, 2021: 78,736

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

December 31, 2020: 1,300,528

January 2, 2021: 1,331,059

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

December 31, 2020: 1,071

January 2, 2021: 1,084

Total deaths of Florida residents:

December 31, 2020: 21,673

January 2, 2021: 21,890

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)