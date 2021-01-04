Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 3, 2021.

Since January 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases and Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 2, 2021: 5,762 cases

Riverview, January 3, 2021: 5,810↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 2, 2021: 4,558 cases

Brandon, January 3, 2021: 4,586↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 2, 2021: 2,247 cases

Ruskin, January 3, 2021: 2,259↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 2, 2021: 1,527 cases

Wimauma, January 3, 2021: 1,532↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 2, 2021: 2,534 cases

Valrico, January 3, 2021: 2,553↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 2, 2021: 846 cases

Sun City Center, January 3, 2021: 852↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 2, 2021: 883 cases

Apollo Beach, January 3, 2021: 892↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 2, 2021: 1,245 cases

Seffner, January 3, 2021: 1,255↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 2, 2021: 948 cases

Gibsonton, January 3, 2021: 953↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 2, 2021: 1,008 cases

Lithia, January 3, 2021: 1,018↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 2, 2021: 932 cases

Dover, January 3, 2021: 937↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 2, 2021: 22,411

January 3, 2021: 22,568

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 2, 2021: 78,736

January 3, 2021: 79,289

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 2, 2021: 1,331,059

January 3, 2021: 1,341,287

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 2, 2021: 1,084

January 3, 2021: 1,090

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 2, 2021: 21,890

January 3, 2021: 21,987

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)