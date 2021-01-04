Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 3, 2021.
Since January 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Sun City Center having six new cases and Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 2, 2021: 5,762 cases
Riverview, January 3, 2021: 5,810↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 2, 2021: 4,558 cases
Brandon, January 3, 2021: 4,586↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 2, 2021: 2,247 cases
Ruskin, January 3, 2021: 2,259↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 2, 2021: 1,527 cases
Wimauma, January 3, 2021: 1,532↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 2, 2021: 2,534 cases
Valrico, January 3, 2021: 2,553↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 2, 2021: 846 cases
Sun City Center, January 3, 2021: 852↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 2, 2021: 883 cases
Apollo Beach, January 3, 2021: 892↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 2, 2021: 1,245 cases
Seffner, January 3, 2021: 1,255↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 2, 2021: 948 cases
Gibsonton, January 3, 2021: 953↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 2, 2021: 1,008 cases
Lithia, January 3, 2021: 1,018↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 2, 2021: 932 cases
Dover, January 3, 2021: 937↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 2, 2021: 22,411
January 3, 2021: 22,568
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 2, 2021: 78,736
January 3, 2021: 79,289
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 2, 2021: 1,331,059
January 3, 2021: 1,341,287
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 2, 2021: 1,084
January 3, 2021: 1,090
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 2, 2021: 21,890
January 3, 2021: 21,987
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)