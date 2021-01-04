By Faith Miller

Popular Christian artist ‘TOBYMAC’ announced the dates recently for the ‘TOBYMAC Hits Deep Tour’ scheduled to come to Tampa in February.

The tour plans to stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena for two nights on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m. The lineup will include “TOBYMAC & the DiverseCity Band along with special guests Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co. and Terrian,” (some dates will not feature all artists).

“Over the summer we’ve safely produced multiple tours at drive-in movie theaters, providing our fans with an outlet to continue enjoying live music, and we’re excited to keep that momentum going this spring,” said Dan Fife, CEO and founder of Awakening Events, in a press release.

Unlike other tours, this show will not be the typical opener, headliner and done.

“This tour is designed to be high-energy from beginning to end, with all of these amazing artists performing the songs you know and love, along with some pretty awesome collaborative moments as well,” said Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing for Awakening Events, when describing how the lineup will work.

As far as how seating assignments will be handled, the tour plans to use various sizes of ‘pods’ that will be available for purchase. The pods are spread out and distanced to follow current social distancing guidelines.

The site states that all seats within the selected pod grouping must be purchased when chosen by the consumer. The minimum pod size available for purchase is two and the maximum is six.

Lobbies, seating areas throughout the arena and outdoor waiting areas will be open depending on the advice of national health advisors in the days preceding the event. Ticket holders will also be sent and notified of the policies directly in the days preceding the concerts. As of right now, merchandise and concessions will be available during the event, but this is subject to change.

As the event draws closer, the tour will be in “constant communication” with officials to follow local guidelines at the time of the event and will adjust policies as necessary.

Tickets for this event are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. The ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena will not be open at the on-sale. Ticket prices are $19.95, $29.95, $39.95, $69.95 and $89.95. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit AmalieArena.com or call 301-2500 for more information.