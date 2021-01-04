Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 4, 2021.

Since January 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 3, 2021: 5,810 cases
Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 3, 2021: 4,586 cases
Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 3, 2021: 2,259 cases
Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 3, 2021: 1,532 cases
Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 3, 2021: 2,553 cases
Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 3, 2021: 852 cases
Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 3, 2021: 892 cases
Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 3, 2021: 1,255 cases
Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 3, 2021: 953 cases
Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 3, 2021: 1,018 cases
Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 3, 2021: 937 cases
Dover, January 4, 2021: 942↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 3, 2021: 22,568
January 4, 2021: 22,748

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 3, 2021: 79,289
January 4, 2021: 79,833

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 3, 2021: 1,341,287
January 4, 2021: 1,352,222

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 3, 2021: 1,090
January 4, 2021: 1,092

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 3, 2021: 21,987
January 4, 2021: 22,090

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

