Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 4, 2021.

Since January 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 3, 2021: 5,810 cases

Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 3, 2021: 4,586 cases

Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 3, 2021: 2,259 cases

Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 3, 2021: 1,532 cases

Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 3, 2021: 2,553 cases

Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 3, 2021: 852 cases

Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 3, 2021: 892 cases

Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 3, 2021: 1,255 cases

Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 3, 2021: 953 cases

Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 3, 2021: 1,018 cases

Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 3, 2021: 937 cases

Dover, January 4, 2021: 942↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 3, 2021: 22,568

January 4, 2021: 22,748

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 3, 2021: 79,289

January 4, 2021: 79,833

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 3, 2021: 1,341,287

January 4, 2021: 1,352,222

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 3, 2021: 1,090

January 4, 2021: 1,092

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 3, 2021: 21,987

January 4, 2021: 22,090

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)