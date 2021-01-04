Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 4, 2021.
Since January 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 3, 2021: 5,810 cases
Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 3, 2021: 4,586 cases
Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 3, 2021: 2,259 cases
Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 3, 2021: 1,532 cases
Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 3, 2021: 2,553 cases
Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 3, 2021: 852 cases
Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 3, 2021: 892 cases
Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 3, 2021: 1,255 cases
Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 3, 2021: 953 cases
Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 3, 2021: 1,018 cases
Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 3, 2021: 937 cases
Dover, January 4, 2021: 942↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 3, 2021: 22,568
January 4, 2021: 22,748
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 3, 2021: 79,289
January 4, 2021: 79,833
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 3, 2021: 1,341,287
January 4, 2021: 1,352,222
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 3, 2021: 1,090
January 4, 2021: 1,092
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 3, 2021: 21,987
January 4, 2021: 22,090
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)