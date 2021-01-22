Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 20, 2021.
Since January 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 30 new cases, Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Apollo Beach having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Dover having five new cases and Gibsonton having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 19, 2021: 6,979 cases
Riverview, January 20, 2021: 7,025↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 19, 2021: 5,348 cases
Brandon, January 20, 2021: 5,371↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 19, 2021: 2,568 cases
Ruskin, January 20, 2021: 2,598↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 19, 2021: 1,752 cases
Wimauma, January 20, 2021: 1,763↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 19, 2021: 3,088 cases
Valrico, January 20, 2021: 3,104↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 19, 2021: 1,033 cases
Sun City Center, January 20, 2021: 1,040↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 19, 2021: 1,032 cases
Apollo Beach, January 20, 2021: 1,045↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 19, 2021: 1,460 cases
Seffner, January 20, 2021: 1,469↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 19, 2021: 1,103 cases
Gibsonton, January 20, 2021: 1,106↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 19, 2021: 1,229 cases
Lithia, January 20, 2021: 1,241↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 19, 2021: 1,058 cases
Dover, January 20, 2021: 1,063↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 19, 2021: 26,571
January 20, 2021: 26,746
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 19, 2021: 92,702
January 20, 2021: 93,223
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 19, 2021: 1,560,015
January 20, 2021: 1,571,840
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 19, 2021: 1,197
January 20, 2021: 1,198
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 19, 2021: 24,436
January 20, 2021: 24,578
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)