Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 20, 2021.

Since January 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 30 new cases, Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Apollo Beach having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Dover having five new cases and Gibsonton having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 19, 2021: 6,979 cases

Riverview, January 20, 2021: 7,025↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 19, 2021: 5,348 cases

Brandon, January 20, 2021: 5,371↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 19, 2021: 2,568 cases

Ruskin, January 20, 2021: 2,598↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 19, 2021: 1,752 cases

Wimauma, January 20, 2021: 1,763↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 19, 2021: 3,088 cases

Valrico, January 20, 2021: 3,104↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 19, 2021: 1,033 cases

Sun City Center, January 20, 2021: 1,040↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 19, 2021: 1,032 cases

Apollo Beach, January 20, 2021: 1,045↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 19, 2021: 1,460 cases

Seffner, January 20, 2021: 1,469↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 19, 2021: 1,103 cases

Gibsonton, January 20, 2021: 1,106↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 19, 2021: 1,229 cases

Lithia, January 20, 2021: 1,241↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 19, 2021: 1,058 cases

Dover, January 20, 2021: 1,063↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 19, 2021: 26,571

January 20, 2021: 26,746

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 19, 2021: 92,702

January 20, 2021: 93,223

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 19, 2021: 1,560,015

January 20, 2021: 1,571,840

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 19, 2021: 1,197

January 20, 2021: 1,198

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 19, 2021: 24,436

January 20, 2021: 24,578

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)