Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 20, 2021.

Since January 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 30 new cases, Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Apollo Beach having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Dover having five new cases and Gibsonton having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 19, 2021: 6,979 cases
Riverview, January 20, 2021: 7,025↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 19, 2021: 5,348 cases
Brandon, January 20, 2021: 5,371↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 19, 2021: 2,568 cases
Ruskin, January 20, 2021: 2,598↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 19, 2021: 1,752 cases
Wimauma, January 20, 2021: 1,763↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 19, 2021: 3,088 cases
Valrico, January 20, 2021: 3,104↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 19, 2021: 1,033 cases
Sun City Center, January 20, 2021: 1,040↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 19, 2021: 1,032 cases
Apollo Beach, January 20, 2021: 1,045↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 19, 2021: 1,460 cases
Seffner, January 20, 2021: 1,469↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 19, 2021: 1,103 cases
Gibsonton, January 20, 2021: 1,106↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 19, 2021: 1,229 cases
Lithia, January 20, 2021: 1,241↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 19, 2021: 1,058 cases
Dover, January 20, 2021: 1,063↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 19, 2021: 26,571
January 20, 2021: 26,746

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 19, 2021: 92,702
January 20, 2021: 93,223

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 19, 2021: 1,560,015
January 20, 2021: 1,571,840

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 19, 2021: 1,197
January 20, 2021: 1,198

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 19, 2021: 24,436
January 20, 2021: 24,578

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR