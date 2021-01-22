Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 21, 2021.

Since January 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (62 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 59 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases and Wimauma having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 20, 2021: 7,025 cases

Riverview, January 21, 2021: 7,087↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 20, 2021: 5,371 cases

Brandon, January 21, 2021: 5,430↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 20, 2021: 2,598 cases

Ruskin, January 21, 2021: 2,621↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 20, 2021: 1,763 cases

Wimauma, January 21, 2021: 1,767↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 20, 2021: 3,104 cases

Valrico, January 21, 2021: 3,135↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 20, 2021: 1,040 cases

Sun City Center, January 21, 2021: 1,047↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 20, 2021: 1,045 cases

Apollo Beach, January 21, 2021: 1,057↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 20, 2021: 1,469 cases

Seffner, January 21, 2021: 1,479↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 20, 2021: 1,106 cases

Gibsonton, January 21, 2021: 1,116↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 20, 2021: 1,241 cases

Lithia, January 21, 2021: 1,255↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 20, 2021: 1,063 cases

Dover, January 21, 2021: 1,069↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 20, 2021: 26,746

January 21, 2021: 26,984

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 20, 2021: 93,223

January 21, 2021: 94,077

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 20, 2021: 1,571,840

January 21, 2021: 1,584,442

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 20, 2021: 1,198

January 21, 2021: 1,215

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 20, 2021: 24,578

January 21, 2021: 24,739

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)