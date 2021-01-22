Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 21, 2021.
Since January 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (62 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 59 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 23 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases and Wimauma having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 20, 2021: 7,025 cases
Riverview, January 21, 2021: 7,087↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 20, 2021: 5,371 cases
Brandon, January 21, 2021: 5,430↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 20, 2021: 2,598 cases
Ruskin, January 21, 2021: 2,621↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 20, 2021: 1,763 cases
Wimauma, January 21, 2021: 1,767↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 20, 2021: 3,104 cases
Valrico, January 21, 2021: 3,135↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 20, 2021: 1,040 cases
Sun City Center, January 21, 2021: 1,047↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 20, 2021: 1,045 cases
Apollo Beach, January 21, 2021: 1,057↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 20, 2021: 1,469 cases
Seffner, January 21, 2021: 1,479↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 20, 2021: 1,106 cases
Gibsonton, January 21, 2021: 1,116↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 20, 2021: 1,241 cases
Lithia, January 21, 2021: 1,255↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 20, 2021: 1,063 cases
Dover, January 21, 2021: 1,069↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 20, 2021: 26,746
January 21, 2021: 26,984
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 20, 2021: 93,223
January 21, 2021: 94,077
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 20, 2021: 1,571,840
January 21, 2021: 1,584,442
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 20, 2021: 1,198
January 21, 2021: 1,215
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 20, 2021: 24,578
January 21, 2021: 24,739
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)