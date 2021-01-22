Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 22, 2021.
Since January 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (80 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 38 new cases, Valrico having 35 new cases, Sun City Center having 24 new cases, Apollo Beach having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases and Gibsonton having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 21, 2021: 7,087 cases
Riverview, January 22, 2021: 7,167↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 21, 2021: 5,430 cases
Brandon, January 22, 2021: 5,468↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 21, 2021: 2,621 cases
Ruskin, January 22, 2021: 2,630↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 21, 2021: 1,767 cases
Wimauma, January 22, 2021: 1,778↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 21, 2021: 3,135 cases
Valrico, January 22, 2021: 3,170↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 21, 2021: 1,047 cases
Sun City Center, January 22, 2021: 1,071↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 21, 2021: 1,057 cases
Apollo Beach, January 22, 2021: 1,070↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 21, 2021: 1,479 cases
Seffner, January 22, 2021: 1,488↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 21, 2021: 1,116 cases
Gibsonton, January 22, 2021: 1,122↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 21, 2021: 1,255 cases
Lithia, January 22, 2021: 1,267↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 21, 2021: 1,069 cases
Dover, January 22, 2021: 1,077↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 21, 2021: 26,984
January 22, 2021: 27,229
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 21, 2021: 94,077
January 22, 2021: 94,680
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 21, 2021: 1,584,442
January 22, 2021: 1,597,849
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 21, 2021: 1,215
January 22, 2021: 1,220
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 21, 2021: 24,739
January 22, 2021: 25,011
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
