Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 22, 2021.

Since January 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (80 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 38 new cases, Valrico having 35 new cases, Sun City Center having 24 new cases, Apollo Beach having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases and Gibsonton having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 21, 2021: 7,087 cases

Riverview, January 22, 2021: 7,167↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 21, 2021: 5,430 cases

Brandon, January 22, 2021: 5,468↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 21, 2021: 2,621 cases

Ruskin, January 22, 2021: 2,630↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 21, 2021: 1,767 cases

Wimauma, January 22, 2021: 1,778↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 21, 2021: 3,135 cases

Valrico, January 22, 2021: 3,170↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 21, 2021: 1,047 cases

Sun City Center, January 22, 2021: 1,071↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 21, 2021: 1,057 cases

Apollo Beach, January 22, 2021: 1,070↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 21, 2021: 1,479 cases

Seffner, January 22, 2021: 1,488↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 21, 2021: 1,116 cases

Gibsonton, January 22, 2021: 1,122↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 21, 2021: 1,255 cases

Lithia, January 22, 2021: 1,267↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 21, 2021: 1,069 cases

Dover, January 22, 2021: 1,077↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 21, 2021: 26,984

January 22, 2021: 27,229

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 21, 2021: 94,077

January 22, 2021: 94,680

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 21, 2021: 1,584,442

January 22, 2021: 1,597,849

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 21, 2021: 1,215

January 22, 2021: 1,220

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 21, 2021: 24,739

January 22, 2021: 25,011

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)