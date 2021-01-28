Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 27, 2021.
Since January 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 26, 2021: 7,357 cases
Riverview, January 27, 2021: 7,387↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 26, 2021: 5,584 cases
Brandon, January 27, 2021: 5,616↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 26, 2021: 2,707 cases
Ruskin, January 27, 2021: 2,720↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 26, 2021: 1,831 cases
Wimauma, January 27, 2021: 1,836↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 26, 2021: 3,261 cases
Valrico, January 27, 2021: 3,280↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 26, 2021: 1,169 cases
Sun City Center, January 27, 2021: 1,170↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 26, 2021: 1,088 cases
Apollo Beach, January 27, 2021: 1,092↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 26, 2021: 1,514 cases
Seffner, January 27, 2021: 1,524↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 26, 2021: 1,152 cases
Gibsonton, January 27, 2021: 1,155↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 26, 2021: 1,302 cases
Lithia, January 27, 2021: 1,311↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 26, 2021: 1,110 cases
Dover, January 27, 2021: 1,111↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 26, 2021: 27,991
January 27, 2021: 28,118
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 26, 2021: 96,988
January 27, 2021: 97,404
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 26, 2021: 1,637,296
January 27, 2021: 1,645,507
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 26, 2021: 1,258
January 27, 2021: 1,270
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 26, 2021: 25,673
January 27, 2021: 25,833
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)