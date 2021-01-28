Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 27, 2021.

Since January 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 30 new cases, Valrico having 19 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 26, 2021: 7,357 cases

Riverview, January 27, 2021: 7,387↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 26, 2021: 5,584 cases

Brandon, January 27, 2021: 5,616↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 26, 2021: 2,707 cases

Ruskin, January 27, 2021: 2,720↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 26, 2021: 1,831 cases

Wimauma, January 27, 2021: 1,836↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 26, 2021: 3,261 cases

Valrico, January 27, 2021: 3,280↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 26, 2021: 1,169 cases

Sun City Center, January 27, 2021: 1,170↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 26, 2021: 1,088 cases

Apollo Beach, January 27, 2021: 1,092↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 26, 2021: 1,514 cases

Seffner, January 27, 2021: 1,524↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 26, 2021: 1,152 cases

Gibsonton, January 27, 2021: 1,155↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 26, 2021: 1,302 cases

Lithia, January 27, 2021: 1,311↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 26, 2021: 1,110 cases

Dover, January 27, 2021: 1,111↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 26, 2021: 27,991

January 27, 2021: 28,118

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 26, 2021: 96,988

January 27, 2021: 97,404

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 26, 2021: 1,637,296

January 27, 2021: 1,645,507

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 26, 2021: 1,258

January 27, 2021: 1,270

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 26, 2021: 25,673

January 27, 2021: 25,833

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)