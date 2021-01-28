In the month of February, we celebrate the day of love – Valentine’s Day. The Bible teaches us a lot about love. Jesus spoke often about how God loves us and how we should love our neighbor as ourselves.

There may be times when we are mad or sad and we don’t feel very loving. Maybe you had a fight with your brother or sister or maybe you got in trouble for not cleaning your room. No matter what has happened that day, you can always remember that God loves us. In fact, God loves us so much that he will always be with us, even when we don’t feel very lovable.

There is a chapter in the Bible that tells us what real love is in 1 Corinthians 13; 4-8, “4 Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant 5 or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; 6 it does not rejoice at wrong-doing but rejoices with the truth. 7 Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. 8 Love never ends.”

Time Needed: 20 minutes

Materials Needed:

• Paper plate

• Pink and red construction paper

• Scissors

• Bible

• Pen

• Glue stick

Procedure:

• Cut out 15 hearts from construction paper.

• On each heart, write what love is from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

• Cut out a cross that measures 4 inches x 1/2 inches.

• Write “1 Corinthians 13” on the arm piece. You will want the ‘o’ in the center so you can spell the word “Love” going down the cross.

• Glue the bottom point of the hearts to the rim of the paper plate. Fourteen hearts will fit around the rim. Some will overlap.

• Glue the cross to the center of the paper plate.

• Glue the last heart above the cross.