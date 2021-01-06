Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 5, 2021.

Since January 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (69 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 42 new cases, Ruskin having 29 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Sun City Center and Seffner each having 10 new cases, Wimauma having nine new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866 cases
Riverview, January 5, 2021: 5,935↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625 cases
Brandon, January 5, 2021: 4,667↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275 cases
Ruskin, January 5, 2021: 2,304↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538 cases
Wimauma, January 5, 2021: 1,547↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573 cases
Valrico, January 5, 2021: 2,599↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855 cases
Sun City Center, January 5, 2021: 865↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894 cases
Apollo Beach, January 5, 2021: 898↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264 cases
Seffner, January 5, 2021: 1,274↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965 cases
Gibsonton, January 5, 2021: 976↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030 cases
Lithia, January 5, 2021: 1,037↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 4, 2021: 942 cases
Dover, January 5, 2021: 948↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 4, 2021: 22,748
January 5, 2021: 22,971

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 4, 2021: 79,833
January 5, 2021: 80,431

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 4, 2021: 1,352,222
January 5, 2021: 1,367,778

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 4, 2021: 1,092
January 5, 2021: 1,093

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 4, 2021: 22,090
January 5, 2021: 22,188

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

