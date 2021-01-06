Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 5, 2021.

Since January 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (69 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 42 new cases, Ruskin having 29 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Sun City Center and Seffner each having 10 new cases, Wimauma having nine new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866 cases

Riverview, January 5, 2021: 5,935↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625 cases

Brandon, January 5, 2021: 4,667↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275 cases

Ruskin, January 5, 2021: 2,304↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538 cases

Wimauma, January 5, 2021: 1,547↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573 cases

Valrico, January 5, 2021: 2,599↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855 cases

Sun City Center, January 5, 2021: 865↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894 cases

Apollo Beach, January 5, 2021: 898↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264 cases

Seffner, January 5, 2021: 1,274↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965 cases

Gibsonton, January 5, 2021: 976↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030 cases

Lithia, January 5, 2021: 1,037↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 4, 2021: 942 cases

Dover, January 5, 2021: 948↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 4, 2021: 22,748

January 5, 2021: 22,971

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 4, 2021: 79,833

January 5, 2021: 80,431

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 4, 2021: 1,352,222

January 5, 2021: 1,367,778

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 4, 2021: 1,092

January 5, 2021: 1,093

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 4, 2021: 22,090

January 5, 2021: 22,188

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)