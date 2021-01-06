Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 5, 2021.
Since January 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (69 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 42 new cases, Ruskin having 29 new cases, Valrico having 26 new cases, Gibsonton having 11 new cases, Sun City Center and Seffner each having 10 new cases, Wimauma having nine new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 4, 2021: 5,866 cases
Riverview, January 5, 2021: 5,935↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 4, 2021: 4,625 cases
Brandon, January 5, 2021: 4,667↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 4, 2021: 2,275 cases
Ruskin, January 5, 2021: 2,304↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 4, 2021: 1,538 cases
Wimauma, January 5, 2021: 1,547↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 4, 2021: 2,573 cases
Valrico, January 5, 2021: 2,599↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 4, 2021: 855 cases
Sun City Center, January 5, 2021: 865↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 4, 2021: 894 cases
Apollo Beach, January 5, 2021: 898↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 4, 2021: 1,264 cases
Seffner, January 5, 2021: 1,274↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 4, 2021: 965 cases
Gibsonton, January 5, 2021: 976↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 4, 2021: 1,030 cases
Lithia, January 5, 2021: 1,037↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 4, 2021: 942 cases
Dover, January 5, 2021: 948↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 4, 2021: 22,748
January 5, 2021: 22,971
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 4, 2021: 79,833
January 5, 2021: 80,431
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 4, 2021: 1,352,222
January 5, 2021: 1,367,778
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 4, 2021: 1,092
January 5, 2021: 1,093
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 4, 2021: 22,090
January 5, 2021: 22,188
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)