Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 6, 2021.
Since January 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (95 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 49 new cases, Valrico having 38 new cases, Ruskin having 27 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having 21 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having 20 new cases, Sun City Center having 17 new cases, Dover having eight new cases and Gibsonton having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 5, 2021: 5,935 cases
Riverview, January 6, 2021: 6,030↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 5, 2021: 4,667 cases
Brandon, January 6, 2021: 4,716↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 5, 2021: 2,304 cases
Ruskin, January 6, 2021: 2,331↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 5, 2021: 1,547 cases
Wimauma, January 6, 2021: 1,567↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 5, 2021: 2,599 cases
Valrico, January 6, 2021: 2,637↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 5, 2021: 865 cases
Sun City Center, January 6, 2021: 882↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 5, 2021: 898 cases
Apollo Beach, January 6, 2021: 919↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 5, 2021: 1,274 cases
Seffner, January 6, 2021: 1,295↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 5, 2021: 976 cases
Gibsonton, January 6, 2021: 981↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 5, 2021: 1,037 cases
Lithia, January 6, 2021: 1,057↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 5, 2021: 948 cases
Dover, January 6, 2021: 956↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 5, 2021: 22,971
January 6, 2021: 23,292
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 5, 2021: 80,431
January 6, 2021: 81,570
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 5, 2021: 1,367,778
January 6, 2021: 1,385,040
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 5, 2021: 1,093
January 6, 2021: 1,102
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 5, 2021: 22,188
January 6, 2021: 22,317
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)