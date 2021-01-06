Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 6, 2021.

Since January 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (95 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 49 new cases, Valrico having 38 new cases, Ruskin having 27 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having 21 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having 20 new cases, Sun City Center having 17 new cases, Dover having eight new cases and Gibsonton having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 5, 2021: 5,935 cases

Riverview, January 6, 2021: 6,030↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 5, 2021: 4,667 cases

Brandon, January 6, 2021: 4,716↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 5, 2021: 2,304 cases

Ruskin, January 6, 2021: 2,331↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 5, 2021: 1,547 cases

Wimauma, January 6, 2021: 1,567↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 5, 2021: 2,599 cases

Valrico, January 6, 2021: 2,637↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 5, 2021: 865 cases

Sun City Center, January 6, 2021: 882↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 5, 2021: 898 cases

Apollo Beach, January 6, 2021: 919↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 5, 2021: 1,274 cases

Seffner, January 6, 2021: 1,295↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 5, 2021: 976 cases

Gibsonton, January 6, 2021: 981↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 5, 2021: 1,037 cases

Lithia, January 6, 2021: 1,057↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 5, 2021: 948 cases

Dover, January 6, 2021: 956↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 5, 2021: 22,971

January 6, 2021: 23,292

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 5, 2021: 80,431

January 6, 2021: 81,570

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 5, 2021: 1,367,778

January 6, 2021: 1,385,040

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 5, 2021: 1,093

January 6, 2021: 1,102

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 5, 2021: 22,188

January 6, 2021: 22,317

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)