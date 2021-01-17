By Maria Myers

’Tis the season for giving back, which is exactly what the Bloomingdale U15 AB Baseball team did this holiday. On December 22, 2020, the boys, ranging in age from 12 to 15, went Christmas caroling at Twin Creeks assisted living and memory care in Riverview as well as Rosecastle at Delaney Creek in Brandon off of S. Lakewood Dr.

Ryan Phillips’ son plays for the team. He also happens to be the head coach.

“I just thought it was a way that we could have the boys do something that would impact others during the holiday season,” Phillips stated.

Classic songs such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” rang throughout the hallways of these usually quiet facilities. Some of the residents were even seen mouthing the words. This was a pleasant sight and a big plus, as some of the individuals at these facilities are located on the memory care units and have ailments such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Additionally, as the hospice care consultant for these two communities, Phillips was able to confirm with the directors of nursing and the activities director of the facilities that the residents absolutely loved it.

Spreading cheer around this time, when COVID-19 has especially limited the interactions of the elderly with those closest to them, has proven to improve the quality of life of these individuals, if at least only for a moment.

“I know from personal experience and working intimately in hospice that some of these residents haven’t seen their families—they haven’t had access to their families like they would normally [because] of COVID,” said Philips. “So the boys being able to volunteer and give back because they were out of school just seems to be a perfect fit. And they both enjoyed it—it was great.”

If you have children who are interested in joining the Bloomingdale AB Baseball team, email registerbysa@gmail.com. For more information on Twin Creeks assisted living and memory care, visit twincreeksretire.com. For more information on Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, visit brandonseniors.com or call 655-8858.