Edited by Jenny Bennett

Magruder Agency Celebrates 31 Years

The Magruder Agency was established in 1989 by Patricia Magruder and has grown because it pays attention to the needs of each client. It is too easy to find yourself with a generic insurance policy that doesn’t truly fit your specific situation.

The Magruder Agency takes the time to sit with each of its policyholders and new clients to take the time to learn about their coverage needs, budget limitations and policy types that they are interested in. Each client leaves with the best quality coverage to meet each of their needs and requirements.

Over the years, the Magruder Agency has received many community awards, including Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Excellence in Marketing from the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and Woman of the Year from the American Business Women’s Association.

The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Patricia Magruder can be reached on 654-3100 or by email at patricia@magruderagency.com. For more information, visit www.magruderagency.com.

Daylight Concepts Can Brighten Your Home

Daylight Concepts is a specialized group of professionals that helps increase the comfort of your home. Have you ever walked into a room in the middle of the day and had to turn your lights on? That’s exactly the type of problem that it can solve in just a couple of hours.

With tubular skylights, it brings natural daylight to kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, staircases, you name it. In over 14 years in business, it’s brightened thousands of homes. If you want a personalized experience, unique design and the best quality of products and services, it is the right contractor for you.

Daylight Concepts is based in Tampa. For more information, visit www.daylightconcepts.com or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/solatubeflorida/.

Preservation 1st Financial Group Celebrating 16 Years In Business

Father and son team Michael and Christian Beiter are celebrating 16 years of their insurance and financial planning business, Preservation 1st Financial Group.

Preservation 1st Financial Group serves all your financial planning and insurance needs, including retirement planning, estate planning, life insurance, Medicare coverage, college planning and more. Its mission is to partner with their clients and their families in their pursuit of their financial goals.

Preservation 1st Financial Group is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon and can be contacted at 627-0872; it is currently providing virtual appointments. For more information, visit www.preservation1st.com.

Local Eye Doctor Fulfills Community Need With 3D Printing

Dr. Branning Hollis, co-owner of Southern Eye Care Associates in Valrico, specializes in specialty contact lens fittings, one being the scleral lens, which is very helpful for people with keratoconus and dry eye syndrome.

Dr. Hollis’ goal was to make something to aid in scleral lens insertion for his patients without the high cost. Dr. Hollis, father of two boys, works with his wife and co-owner, Dr. Mona Kardani, splitting their time in the office and homeschooling.

Resident Natacha Thorte mentioned that the See-Green product she had purchased online to aid in scleral lens insertion was not working properly. Dr. Hollis went home and made (with his 3D printer) Thorte a scleral lens insertion kit he affectionately named the Hollis Scleral Stand. Thorte came in the following Saturday for a new lens and was given the Hollis Scleral Stand. She is now able to use this product without having to worry about it not working properly.

Dr. Hollis plans to share the production particulars for the scleral lens insertion stand online for others to duplicate.

Southern Eye Care Associates is located at 3307 Lithia Pinecrest Rd and can be reached at 654-0220. For more information, visit https://visionsource-valrico.com/.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Awarded Best Of Senior Living Award

The SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 Awards, in partnership with A Place for Mom, recognizes senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors. This exclusive designation is awarded to less than 3 percent of providers nationwide.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility in Riverview was just awarded this for the third consecutive year. Dorothy Cares offers assisted living 24/7, respite care and adult day care in smaller, home-like settings which many prefer for more of that one-to-one care.

It offers assistance with activities of daily living, three meals along with two snacks per day, housekeeping, laundry, help setting up transportation to doctor appointments, medication supervision, exercise and social programs and more.

It is the perfect facility for a loved one who is not ready for a nursing home or a large assisted living facility and still wants to feel independent in a place that they can call home.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility has two homes in the Riverview area. For more information, visit www.dorothycaresalf.com, email dorothycaresalf@gmail.com or call 862-8871.

Kemp Design Services Open For Graphic And Internet Services

Kevin and Barbara Kemp recently opened Kemp Design Services to help meet clients’ graphic design and internet needs. It is a small, family-owned business that prides itself on creating superior graphics and excellent customer service.

“We seek to understand the needs of our clients and make it our mission to provide them with marketing that works. We are committed to serving our community and clients,” said Kevin.

Services offered by Kemp Design Services include website design, logo design, print advertising design, search engine optimization and social media management and training.

Kemp Design Services is located at 18921 Boyette Rd. in Lithia and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.KempDesignServices.com or www.facebook.com/KempDesign/. You can also follow it on Twitter @KempDesignServ or call 655-9200.

Valrico Business Owner Creates Products That Kill COVID-19

Don Bethel, owner of DnB Products, offers a line of products that have proven effective against COVID-19. As part of its Germ Shield product line, DnB Products recently introduced the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger.

The Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger is a single-use aerosol can that dispenses a light mist of disinfectant into the air which spreads through the space and onto surfaces, effectively disinfecting the entire area. The air and surfaces are left clean and deodorized.

The Germ Shield line of products kill 99.9 percent of germs and were developed for use in industries such as healthcare, education and public transportation. They are currently being used by the Tampa Police Department and the City of Tampa.

For more information about the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger, visit https://dnbproductsinc.com/.

Desarden Accounting Services, Inc

Do you need help with payroll? Or are you looking to achieve your financial goals without being exposed to unreasonable risk? Desarden Accounting Services, Inc has the necessary assistance you need.

For over 16 years, Desarden Accounting Services has provided reliable support for the following accounting services; bookkeeping, payroll, notary, power of attorney, IRS representation, audits, tax returns and more.

Desarden Accounting Services dedicates its time to help clients by providing the right information and knows that finance is a sensitive subject, so it will make sure to create an environment built on honesty and trust where you will feel respected and secured.

For more information, visit riverviewaccountingservices.com, email desardenservices@gmail.com or call 786 234-8260.

Adam Bantner Is Designated AV Preeminent By Peers

Adam Bantner, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney with Valrico Law Group, has been designated as an AV Preeminent lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell. This adds to the growing list of recognitions for Bantner.

He has been board certified by the Florida Bar in Criminal Trial Law since 2016, has been on the Super Lawyers Rising Star list over multiple years and was recognized by Florida Trend as one of Florida’s Legal Elite in 2020.

AV Preeminent is the highest peer rating standard and is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills and ethical standards.

Valrico Law Group is situated at 3626 Erindale Dr. in Valrico. Bantner can be reached at 397-3965, or you can go to www.ValricoLawGroup.com to learn more about his and Valrico Law Group’s practices.