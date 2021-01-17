Ken and Andrea Schielka are excited and proud to say that their farm has won the 2020 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category. And in the face of the challenges presented this year, Wingspread Farm has adapted and grown well.

To social distance and prevent contact, a drive-through service was so guests can see what’s available and pick up purchases. Wingspread Farm also has several new things, including cheeses, sweet breads, sweet rolls, golden dumplings, jams, jellies and holiday items.

People can still look around the farm so they can rest and relax—while wearing masks, of course. The farm also has 85 new chickens, with more coming in six months.

The couple also bought a building that will be used as a retirement home of sorts for chickens too old to lay eggs so they can relax and live the good life.

Original story printed February 2020.

Two local farmers in Valrico, Ken and Andrea Schielka, owners of Wingspread Farm, were very excited and honored when they were told that they won the 2019 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category.

Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their community and business category, focusing on quality, not quantity. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community, and they help make the Valrico area a great place to work, live and play in.

The husband and wife team designed, built and run the farm themselves. It has nearly 200 laying chickens and produces raw honey, jams, Hungarian smoked sausages, preserves, avocados, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and more.

The Hungarian-themed farm’s convenient location, casual atmosphere, cleanliness and fresh, high-quality products keep people coming, and some bring their kids and grandkids along for a fun time, like walking around the farm while feeding the chickens.

Farm tours are available; call or text 361-1546 for an appointment. Wingspread Farm can be found on 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico, open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

Visit https://wingspread.farm/ for more information.