Andrew Learned, Democrat, is the new Florida House Representative for District 59. This district covers a large area comprised of Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and Gibsonton.

Learned is a longtime area resident. He graduated from the University of Tampa, served for 11 years as an officer in the U. S. Navy and is a local business owner. His strong military and business background make him a great representative for the diverse area he represents.

Florida House Representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Learned said, “I am a military veteran from the area. The politics of the election are behind us. My primary and sole focus is delivering constituent services and being the best representative for everyone in District 59.”

Constituent services encompass a wide array of nonlegislative services, such as helping someone navigate their unemployment claim and assisting local businesses with PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) assistance and forgiveness. His office can also assist with problems involving regulations like business licensing.

“If you call our office and we do not know the answer, we will help get you to the correct person. We are your local resource. We are here to help you in any way that we can. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have a problem,” said Learned.

Additionally, Learned’s office can help with getting an Eagle Scout a proclamation or help an HOA get a county road project. The state representative is there to be the voice of the people of the district.

Learned holds monthly town hall meetings. Beginning in February, they will be held on the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Currently, they are being held virtually. They are livestreamed on Facebook and can be joined via Zoom. When it is safe to do so, Learned plans to hold the town hall meetings live.

Learned has two aides. Morgan Rodgers is his legislative aide and will travel to Tallahassee with him during the legislative session, and Valerie McDonald is the district secretary.

Learned became married to Amanda over the holidays and is a dad to 8-year-old twins Flynn and Lola.

Learned’s district office is located at 6152 Delancey Station St., #205B in Riverview (within Winthrop Town Centre). His office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Currently, you are asked to make an appointment. You can reach him or his office by calling 657-7781 or emailing Andrew.Learned@myfloridahouse.gov.