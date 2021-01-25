In 2020, technology solidified itself as an integral part of life. Whether you or your kids shifted to online classes, work went virtual or family gatherings took to Zoom, technology took you there. That’s why when your phone, computer or internet stops working, your very day may come to a screeching halt. What should you do? Just call a nerd.

Michael Varnadore, president and CEO of NerdsToGo Tampa, has 37 years of experience working with and around computers and networks. When your systems are down, he and his team of professionals are ready to get you moving at warp speed.

“We’re like the Geek Squad, only cooler,” he said with a smile.

It would be highly illogical to trust your home or small business with someone else. You just cannot beat their expertise and upfront pricing for homeowners and businesses owners.

Each technician has a minimum of five years of experience. If something is slowing you down, they can troubleshoot your problems from Apple to the internet and from Microsoft to Windows.

Whether it’s clearing out spyware or malware, setting up a mesh network or monitoring your small business’ system, NerdsToGo can make it so. Additionally, it services phones and tablets as well as computers, and it offers cloud storage service, so your data can stay confidential and backed up.

NerdsToGo offers a physical location where you can drop off equipment for service, but it is available 24/7 for both residential and business ‘house’ calls. Plus, computer viruses aren’t the only thing it cares about. In this tough year, NerdsToGo will make sure to wear masks and take needed healthy precautions so you and your systems will live long and prosper.

For more information, call 321-1700 or visit www.NerdsToGo.com. NerdsToGo is located at 19651 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa.