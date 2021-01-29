By Nick Prokopowicz

The Newsome High School JROTC Program has begun construction of the Wolfpack Battalion Obstacle Course on-campus. It has not let the many challenges it’s had to overcome this school year prevent it from taking on this huge project. The program is currently building five obstacle courses this year, and it intends to build six more once it raises the necessary funds.

After a lengthy approval process that lasted the past several years, Senior Cadet Command Sergeant Major Lauren Austin is glad to see the course finally beginning to take shape and said, “Considering how much we have all been through in 2020, the obstacle course is definitely one of the highlights for the raider team and the program. It’s brought a lot of opportunities for service hours and is a great way to bring everyone together. Now, more than ever, is a great time to be in JROTC because it feels like a second family.”

Newsome JROTC’s goal is to create a safe yet challenging course that will promote teamwork, build individual confidence and improve overall physical fitness.

According to the Battalion Commander, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Max Blumenfeld, “This obstacle course exemplifies the foundational principles of NHS JROTC: leadership, courage, discipline and the accomplishment of goals with energy and dedication.”

In addition to the construction of the obstacle course, the JROTC continues to conduct many of its traditional activities. The cadets are currently busy preparing for their service learning projects, which combine learning in the classroom with service in the local community. They are leading two Battalion-wide projects this year in support of Miracles Outreach and Ministry of Hope, and each company (class) in JROTC also finds a need in the local community and plans and executes a service learning project to meet that need.

Reilly Weicht, the Charlie Company commander, feels that service learning is a way for all of them to give back to the community.

She stated, “Every time I take part in service learning I feel like I am actively helping someone around me, whether it be directly or indirectly.” The service projects provide help to everyone, ranging from elementary school students to elderly veterans. Given the circumstances we are facing this year, many of the JROTC classes are choosing to help organizations that support families in need.

In addition to its outstanding administration, Newsome JROTC would like to thank the many families, friends and business sponsors that are helping to make the obstacle course become a reality.

If you would like to support the program and help it reach its goal of completing the course, contributions of any amount would be greatly appreciated and can be made out to NHS JROTC at Newsome High School, 16550 FishHawk Blvd., Lithia.