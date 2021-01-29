Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 28, 2021.
Since January 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 37 new cases, Brandon having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 27, 2021: 7,387 cases
Riverview, January 28, 2021: 7,443↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 27, 2021: 5,616 cases
Brandon, January 28, 2021: 5,647↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 27, 2021: 2,720 cases
Ruskin, January 28, 2021: 2,734↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 27, 2021: 1,836 cases
Wimauma, January 28, 2021: 1,849↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 27, 2021: 3,280 cases
Valrico, January 28, 2021: 3,317↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 27, 2021: 1,170 cases
Sun City Center, January 28, 2021: 1,177↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 27, 2021: 1,092 cases
Apollo Beach, January 28, 2021: 1,096↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 27, 2021: 1,524 cases
Seffner, January 28, 2021: 1,533↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 27, 2021: 1,155 cases
Gibsonton, January 28, 2021: 1,165↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 27, 2021: 1,311 cases
Lithia, January 28, 2021: 1,319↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 27, 2021: 1,111 cases
Dover, January 28, 2021: 1,124↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 27, 2021: 28,118
January 28, 2021: 28,320
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 27, 2021: 97,404
January 28, 2021: 98,064
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 27, 2021: 1,645,507
January 28, 2021: 1,656,697
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 27, 2021: 1,270
January 28, 2021: 1,285
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 27, 2021: 25,833
January 28, 2021: 26,035
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)