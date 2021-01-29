Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 28, 2021.

Since January 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 37 new cases, Brandon having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 13 new cases, Gibsonton having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 27, 2021: 7,387 cases

Riverview, January 28, 2021: 7,443↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 27, 2021: 5,616 cases

Brandon, January 28, 2021: 5,647↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 27, 2021: 2,720 cases

Ruskin, January 28, 2021: 2,734↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 27, 2021: 1,836 cases

Wimauma, January 28, 2021: 1,849↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 27, 2021: 3,280 cases

Valrico, January 28, 2021: 3,317↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 27, 2021: 1,170 cases

Sun City Center, January 28, 2021: 1,177↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 27, 2021: 1,092 cases

Apollo Beach, January 28, 2021: 1,096↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 27, 2021: 1,524 cases

Seffner, January 28, 2021: 1,533↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 27, 2021: 1,155 cases

Gibsonton, January 28, 2021: 1,165↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 27, 2021: 1,311 cases

Lithia, January 28, 2021: 1,319↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 27, 2021: 1,111 cases

Dover, January 28, 2021: 1,124↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 27, 2021: 28,118

January 28, 2021: 28,320

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 27, 2021: 97,404

January 28, 2021: 98,064

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 27, 2021: 1,645,507

January 28, 2021: 1,656,697

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 27, 2021: 1,270

January 28, 2021: 1,285

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 27, 2021: 25,833

January 28, 2021: 26,035

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)