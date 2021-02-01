Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 29, 2021.
Since January 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (50 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having 23 new cases, Brandon and Valrico each having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 28, 2021: 7,443 cases
Riverview, January 29, 2021: 7,493↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 28, 2021: 5,647 cases
Brandon, January 29, 2021: 5,668↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 28, 2021: 2,734 cases
Ruskin, January 29, 2021: 2,750↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 28, 2021: 1,849 cases
Wimauma, January 29, 2021: 1,872↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 28, 2021: 3,317 cases
Valrico, January 29, 2021: 3,338↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 28, 2021: 1,177 cases
Sun City Center, January 29, 2021: 1,179↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 28, 2021: 1,096 cases
Apollo Beach, January 29, 2021: 1,099↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 28, 2021: 1,533 cases
Seffner, January 29, 2021: 1,544↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 28, 2021: 1,165 cases
Gibsonton, January 29, 2021: 1,171↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 28, 2021: 1,319 cases
Lithia, January 29, 2021: 1,325↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 28, 2021: 1,124 cases
Dover, January 29, 2021: 1,126↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 28, 2021: 28,320
January 29, 2021: 28,481
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 28, 2021: 98,064
January 29, 2021: 98,580
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 28, 2021: 1,656,697
January 29, 2021: 1,667,442
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 28, 2021: 1,285
January 29, 2021: 1,293
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 28, 2021: 26,035
January 29, 2021: 26,254
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)