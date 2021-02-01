Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 29, 2021.

Since January 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (50 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Wimauma having 23 new cases, Brandon and Valrico each having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 28, 2021: 7,443 cases

Riverview, January 29, 2021: 7,493↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 28, 2021: 5,647 cases

Brandon, January 29, 2021: 5,668↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 28, 2021: 2,734 cases

Ruskin, January 29, 2021: 2,750↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 28, 2021: 1,849 cases

Wimauma, January 29, 2021: 1,872↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 28, 2021: 3,317 cases

Valrico, January 29, 2021: 3,338↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 28, 2021: 1,177 cases

Sun City Center, January 29, 2021: 1,179↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 28, 2021: 1,096 cases

Apollo Beach, January 29, 2021: 1,099↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 28, 2021: 1,533 cases

Seffner, January 29, 2021: 1,544↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 28, 2021: 1,165 cases

Gibsonton, January 29, 2021: 1,171↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 28, 2021: 1,319 cases

Lithia, January 29, 2021: 1,325↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 28, 2021: 1,124 cases

Dover, January 29, 2021: 1,126↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 28, 2021: 28,320

January 29, 2021: 28,481

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 28, 2021: 98,064

January 29, 2021: 98,580

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 28, 2021: 1,656,697

January 29, 2021: 1,667,442

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 28, 2021: 1,285

January 29, 2021: 1,293

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 28, 2021: 26,035

January 29, 2021: 26,254

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)