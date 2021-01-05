By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

2 Chronicles 7:14, New Living Translation (NLT)

Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.

This verse starts with a conditional phrase: “if.” The “if” is telling me that people have a choice in the matter. God will not force us to pray, He gives us all free will to choose to pray. This verse teaches us that prayer can change the world we live in. It’s addressed to believers as it starts out with “my people.”

The question I must ask you: “Is He your God?” For if He is your God, then you are His people. One of the key factors to a successful prayer life is relationship. Faith in God is less about religion and more about the relationship.

The verse then transitions to the posture we must approach God with. And that posture is humility. Humility is recognizing our lack of merit and our complete inability to save ourselves. Humility is an attitude of the heart. A heart that is contrary to self-ambition, conceit and pride. The key to a strong prayer life is humility. James 4 speaks of this.

6 “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. 7 Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. … 10 Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up,” – James 4:6-8, 10 (NKJV).

Humility is surrendering to the will of another.

Have you totally surrendered to God? If not, what is holding you back?

During prayer, you are cemented in the mindset of humility. You would not come to God unless you have acknowledged the need for His divine power, which is greater than your own. It’s a daily battle to maintain humility. Paul says in Galatians 5:24, “I crucify my flesh daily.” There is an everyday struggle that you will be battling to keep yourself in a place to hear God.

Four keys in this prayer:

1. Humility

2. Pray

3. Seek my face

4. Turn from their wicked ways

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 89.