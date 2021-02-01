Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Your Pie Wins Community Award And Makes Donation To Local Animal Charity

Local pizza restaurant Your Pie was recently presented with the Community Award for the franchise in recognition of all it does to support its community. Last year, it organized food donations and drove many miles to support the families that it adopted.

Your Pie regularly hosts school spirit nights; Mintz Elementary, Buckhorn Elementary, Durant High and Winthrop Charter are a few schools that have benefited from these. Local charities are also supported, and it did so during a spirit night for local animal charity, A Kitten Place, when Your Pie Owner Teresa and Karen Sharkey found out about two kittens that were recovering from broken bones.

Catniss and Peeta had been rescued separately but then became firm friends, and they soon began looking for a home, preferably together. Teresa and Karen couldn’t resist the cute pair and decided to adopt them. They have kept in touch with A Kitten Place Founder Michelle Bass, and when they were awarded $500 to donate to a local charity with the Community Award, it was decided that A Kitten Place would receive it.

Michelle Bass stated, “We were elated and surprised to receive this donation from our friends at Your Pie Brandon. It was perfect timing as we were incurring excessive medical bills due to multiple kittens with critical medical issues. We have an average of up to 50 cats/kittens on a regular basis and we pay for their spay/neuter, wellness, deworming, etc., so the $500 helps us accomplish a lot of that.”

Your Pie is located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Visit www.yourpie.com or call 502-6354 for more information. Information on A Kitten Place, including a wish list and adoptable kittens, can be found at www.akittenplace.org.

Set Sail At The Tampa Bay Boat Show

The Tampa Bay Boat Show is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Tuesday through Thursday, March 5-7. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is a grand event, showcasing area boat dealers/manufacturers, the latest in boating and fishing supplies as well as great accessories too.

Enjoy walking around millions of dollars of inventory, a great way to see and compare all available makes and models in one location. You won’t want to miss the Florida Fishing School Seminar Series on Saturday and Sunday. Take part in a series of presentations by the area’s top fishing guides and local experts for great tips, secrets and fun.

Florida State Fairground is located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.tampabayboatshows.com. Admission is free.

Cross Bay Ferry Changes Dock Location

The Cross Bay Ferry has temporarily changed its Tampa docking location from the Tampa Convention Center to Sparkman Wharf through Wednesday, February 17. The temporary new location is at 615 Channelside Dr. in Tampa and the nearest parking can be found in the Garrison Lot or Channelside Parking Garage.

During this period, the ferry’s operations, including ticketing, will be at the Sparkman Wharf location, the ferry will continue to run Wednesday through Sunday, with four departure times at both locations on Friday and Saturday.

The full schedule and additional information is available online at www.TheCrossBayFerry.com. The ferry staff strongly advises passengers to arrive 15-30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

Hillsborough Community College Awarded Entrepreneurship Education And Training Grant

Hillsborough Community College has been awarded a $100,000 Entrepreneurship Education and Training (EET) grant from the Florida Department of Education. This program seeks to fund innovative EET projects, cultivating entrepreneurial mindsets and capabilities in career and technical education students.

“Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is dedicated to developing a talent pipeline to help support Tampa Bay’s flourishing entrepreneurship community,” HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater said. “This grant combined with our robust program offerings will allow us to equip individuals with the training they need to succeed.”

In partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, the grant seeks to spearhead a comprehensive EET program, Innovators in Action, to serve career and technical education educators and students of the Tampa Bay area.

Sons Of The American Legion Car And Truck Show

The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 138 is holding a car and truck show on Saturday, February 13 from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. The event will take place at the American Legion pavilion area at 5535 W. Prescott St. in Tampa and will include music from the 50s and 60s, food for sale, raffle prizes and great trophies for the winners as well as beautiful cars and trucks of all descriptions.

Entry registration fees are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event and include a free meal, raffle ticket and a voting ballot. All proceeds benefit veterans’ and children’s charities.

For additional information, call Larry Begy at 767-1197.

Socially Distanced Strawberry U-Pick

Keel Farms in Plant City is offering strawberry U-pick every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a fun outdoor family activity and it is easy to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Keel Farms Winery has grown to include a restaurant, winery and brewery. There is love music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus trivia every Tuesday.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. For additional information or events, visit www.keelfarms.com.

Rotary Club Of Brandon Open House

The Rotary Club of Brandon invites the community to an open house to tour its beautiful building located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center is conveniently located just north of Bloomingdale Ave. and is perfect for various types of events with plenty of parking.

The open houses will take place on Friday, February 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 14 from 12:15 to 4 p.m.; Friday, February 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Girl Scout cookies will also be available to purchase and mask wearing will be required along with social distancing.

For more information, call Larry Fassett at 767-5803.

Tampa Bay Walk To End Colon Cancer

The local Walk To End Colon Cancer will take place virtually on Saturday, February 27. Register online for free at ccalliance.org/tampawalk to help fundraise, leading up to the walk and then walk locally with family or close friends.

A Better Way Of Doing Business For Building Permits, Inspections & Other Services

Hillsborough County Development Services recently launched HillsGovHub, a simplified, fully digital business services process.

The online portal at HCFLGov.net/HillsGovHub will provide free, 24/7 access to such features as the ability to apply and pay for commercial and residential building permits online, schedule inspections, upload contractor licensing/professional certification information, apply for tree removal permits and view a variety of records.

Anyone can use the HillsGovHub portal, including homeowners who are undertaking projects themselves, commercial contractors, builders as well as repair and renovation professionals. In addition to streamlining processes for customers, the digital system will enable staff to perform multiple views concurrently and provide real-time access to permit and inspection information in the field, allowing a faster turnaround time.