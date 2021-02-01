The Tampa Museum of Art recently received over $250,000 in the form of a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The funds from this grant will be used to support, expand and enhance museum programming over the next few years.

“This IMLS grant will allow us to extend existing art therapy-informed interventions online and expand virtual engagement opportunities to families participating in the Museums for All program,” said TMA Executive Director Dr. Michael Tomor.

Through the Museums for All program, families that receive food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free or reduced admission to participating museums, of which the Tampa Museum of Art is a participant.

“The IMLS grant will allow families to visit the museum virtually in small groups to explore new ideas with museum educators. It will allow families to have mindful discussions in the galleries when they visit, aided by guided questions that are fine-tuned by a mental health professional. Additionally, and most excitingly, little ones up to age 10 can sign up for the new ARTventure Crew to get kits of art supplies every few months to create their own masterpieces,” explained Kessandra Abel, community engagement manager for the Tampa Museum of Art.

Abel added, “It is important to the Tampa Museum of Art that everyone in our community can find a home here to explore, learn, connect with each other and express themselves. This new Museums for All expansion removes the financial barrier for some families.”

The Tampa Museum of Art was founded in 1920. It hopes to inspire residents of the Tampa Bay area and others around the world by providing engaging exhibitions and innovative educational programs that emphasize ancient, modern and contemporary art.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. For more information, please visit www.imls.gov.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located on Tampa Riverwalk at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in downtown Tampa. All guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The Tampa Museum of Art is pre-registering for the program. For more information, please visit www.tampamuseum.org.