By Sam Trezevant

The senior year of high school can be challenging at times, especially when it comes to planning the next step in your education. For this reason, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) is offering scholarships to attendees of East Bay or Lennard High School in order to honor students’ academic success and assist with college funds.

In the year 2020, the ABWC was able to provide $18,000 in scholarships. Twelve recipients received $1,500 for their four-year college journey and one recipient received $700 for the two-year community college they planned on attending.

Since 1959, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club has been continuously serving the community. One service it takes pride in is providing scholarship funds and awarding them to eligible students. An eligible student must reside in the Apollo Beach area and/or be zoned to attend East Bay High School or Lennard High School. Furthermore, applicants should be accepted as a full-time student to a two or four-year college or university in the state of Florida.

Consideration for the scholarship will be based on financial need, academic standing, community service history and leadership roles within extracurricular activities. Students must maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA, score a 24 or higher on the ACT, or 1100 on the SAT. Applications must also include an essay and two letters of recommendation. The application deadline is Friday, February 19.

These opportunities are made possible by the hard work of the members of the ABWC and generous donations by Eileen Sengstock, Catherine Goodrich and the Estate of Betty Fay.

Sharon Vasquez, the chairperson of the scholarship committee, expressed her excitement for this year’s participants.

“We are looking forward to interviewing students in March at the schools. It gives the club great joy to help students who work so hard obtain further education,” said Vasquez. “We hope to be able to honor them and their parents at a luncheon in May.”

A second scholarship generously being offered is from the Riverview Gardening Club. Any high school senior who attends Durant, Riverview, East Bay or Lennard high school may apply. Applicants who meet the criteria but do not attend the schools listed may contact Jeanette Doyle, RGC scholarship chair, at apollobeach5@gmail.com.

In order to be eligible for the $2,500 scholarship, you must be enrolled in a college or university. The applicant’s choice of study should be one of the following: environmental horticulture, natural resources conservation, environmental sustainability, marine aquaculture or agricultural education.

The application deadline is Friday, March 12, and the criteria and application can be found through your school’s college and career counselor.

For the application and more information, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/scholarship-info.html.