Most people want to write off all of 2020. Although that’s not realistic, Theresa Turner and the team at Tax Happens are here to make doing your taxes easy and cost-effective.

“We’re doing things a little differently this year,” Turner said, but as always, Tax Happens maintains its client-focused approach that won it the Tampa Bay Times 2020 Best of the Best Award.

With nearly 20 years in her field, Turner is both a certified public accountant and holds a master’s degree in taxation. She continually seeks to empower her clients to make informed decisions during every step of the process. She understands COVID-19 impacts her customers both financially and personally, and she and her team want to do everything they can to maximize your success.

With the challenges that come from a pandemic, Tax Happens is prepared and personally available to assist individuals and businesses. Whether you want to meet in person, online or by phone, Turner can guarantee the same upfront pricing and clear deadlines to help save you money.

This year, Turner keeps convenient call hours from Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., where clients can request a call and expect their call returned within 24 hours during that window. Clients can make a specific appointment or just give the office a ring and expect to have questions answered shortly, no appointments needed.

Customers also rave about TaxDome, the new, secure portal where you can complete tax organizers, share and sign documents as well as make payments online. You just cannot beat the ease and security of the new platform. For those who desire to meet in person, the office is open by appointment, allowing one customer at a time.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit taxhappens.com or www.facebook.com/Taxhappensllc, call/text 603-2073 or email theresa@taxhappens.com.

In addition to daily call hours listed above, its office is open Monday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tax Happens is located at 10018 Park Place Ave. in Riverview.