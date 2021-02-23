Are you a young professional looking to get involved in the Brandon community?

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce launched a leadership program targeting young professionals earlier this month.

According to Ina Morrissey, the 2021 Young Professionals chair, this program will provide recent graduates and those new to the workforce an opportunity to build connections with like-minded individuals, grow professionally and personally as well as leave their marks on the Brandon community.

Membership in the Brandon Young Professionals provides access to quarterly Off the Clock mixers and Power Hour lunches. In addition to the events, young professionals will have access to a private online group to encourage members to use each other as a resource, share ideas and build relationships.

The program kicked off with an Off the Clock mixer at Fuzzy’s Tacos on February 10.

Morrissey stated, “I am so excited to be launching Brandon Young Professionals. Graduating this past year and diving into the professional world, I noticed a need for unity in the younger populations of professionals as we are all navigating this new endeavor. YP at the Brandon Chamber will be a place we can all grow in our professions together and learn from one another.”

Kelly Peretz, the chamber’s membership and administrative coordinator, will be the staff liaison for the program. Of her new role, Peretz shared, “I’m looking forward to being a resource and supporter for young professionals in the community. Building connections is so important at the early stages of a career and the chamber has the reach to attract young professionals from across the community to be a part of this program.”

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 61 years in the Brandon community. It is a membership organization that identifies community needs and builds services to meet them with nine various committees, councils, leads groups and leadership programs, so the chamber has something for everyone in the community.

To learn more about the Young Professional Group or to sign up for future events, visit brandonchamber.com/young-professionals. The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce is located at 1463 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 134 in Brandon and can be reached at 689-1221.