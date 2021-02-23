Qualified Medicare participants can partake in the YMCAs of Tampa Bay’s evidence-based, CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Program at no cost to them. The 12-month lifestyle modification program has been proven to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes for those who are at risk.

The Y’s Diabetes Prevention Program is offered both in-person and virtually at YMCAs across Tampa Bay. A trained lifestyle coach will provide a supportive environment where participants learn how to incorporate healthy eating, physical activity and behavior modification into their daily lives. Proven results show the program can prevent or delay new cases of type 2 diabetes in adults by 58 percent and by as much as 71 percent in those over age 60.

“365 days ago, I sat in a classroom at the YMCA and signed an agreement to join the Diabetes Prevention Program, go to meetings and follow their guidelines to be healthier and reduce my risk of developing diabetes,” shared Cindy Reavis. “I’m thrilled to report success. To date, I have lost 87 pounds and lowered my A1C from 5.8 to 5.5, which means I am no longer prediabetic. This program and my instructors have literally changed my life.”

More than one in three Americans (88 million people) have prediabetes, according to the CDC. Prediabetes is a condition in which a person’s blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Only 7 percent of those with prediabetes know they have it, but with awareness and simple actions, people with prediabetes may prevent the onset of diabetes, a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease and nerve disease.

“Committed to improving the health and well-being of Tampa Bay, the Y wants all community members to understand their risk for prediabetes and steps to take to avoid developing type 2 diabetes,” said Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Healthy Living Director Dawn Kita. “Developing type 2 diabetes not only puts a tremendous strain on our healthcare system, but impacts the lives of millions of people and their families each year.”

Many insurance providers offer this program as a covered benefit for anyone who has been diagnosed as having prediabetes or who is at a high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. To qualify, Medicare recipients must have an A1C between 5.7-6.4 or a fasting glucose of 110-125. Financial assistance and payment plans are available for other qualifying individuals based on household income.

For more information, email YDPP@tampaymca.org.