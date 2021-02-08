By Karin Davis-Thompson

After attracting nearly 23 million viewers in their debut season, Riverview couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are back for season two of their hit show, 100 Day Dream Home.

The show follows the couple as they work with Tampa Bay area homeowners to build their dream homes in 100 days or less. Many of their clients featured on the show are residents of Apollo Beach, Riverview, Valrico and Brandon.

After touring the site for the new home and getting an understanding of their clients’ needs, the couple gets to work and the clock starts ticking. Brian is in charge of the construction and ensuring proper permits are pulled, building materials are ready and that everything is completed to specification.

Mika is in charge of all things design-related. She works with the clients, taking them on what she calls inspiration tours, walking through various homes to get ideas on what they want their new homes to look and feel like.

On one recent episode from the new season, Brian and Mika worked with an engaged couple looking to get out of their cramped camper and build their dream home before the wedding day.

The couple, both deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, purchased a lot in Plant City with more than 8 acres of land. With about 120 days before their wedding, they hoped to come back from their honeymoon to a new dream home.

In exactly 100 days, their home was complete—a little more than 2,000 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a front and back porch.

Working together to help clients make their dream home a reality is something Brian and Mika said they love doing. The pair admitted that while some married couples may have trouble spending their days working together, they actually really enjoy it and have been working side-by-side for the last 10 years.

The two met as teenagers at Riverview High School, and while Brian has often said he knew she was special even then, the two didn’t really begin dating until they reconnected in 2011. They married in October 2015.

Now, as one of the newest stars on HGTV, the couple continues to help clients with getting the home of their dreams, and in this season, the duo will also share the realization of their dream home.

Mika said that as exciting as finding your dream home can be, it’s tough to devote the time she would like with so many other irons in the fire.

“It has been a challenge working on our dream home this season only because we have been putting a lot of our other projects first,” she said.

The mom of one went on to say that she loves the spotlight the show has placed on the Tampa Bay area, but stressed that even though the show highlights the work they do, their commitment to their clients hasn’t changed.

“Cameras or no cameras, we love what we do and we love working with our clients to create something from a blank canvas,” Mika said.

You can watch Brian and Mika on 100 Day Dream Home on HGTV and all HGTV digital platforms.