Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 5, 2021.
Since February 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (42 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases; Ruskin having 23 new cases; Valrico having 18 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having 12 new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Apollo Beach having six new cases; and Sun City Center having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 4, 2021: 7,716 cases
Riverview, February 5, 2021: 7,758↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 4, 2021: 5,831 cases
Brandon, February 5, 2021: 5,860↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 4, 2021: 2,829 cases
Ruskin, February 5, 2021: 2,852↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 4, 2021: 1,931 cases
Wimauma, February 5, 2021: 1,944↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 4, 2021: 3,464 cases
Valrico, February 5, 2021: 3,482↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 4, 2021: 1,223 cases
Sun City Center, February 5, 2021: 1,226↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 4, 2021: 1,119 cases
Apollo Beach, February 5, 2021: 1,125↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 4, 2021: 1,591 cases
Seffner, February 5, 2021: 1,603↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 4, 2021: 1,202 cases
Gibsonton, February 5, 2021: 1,214↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 4, 2021: 1,386 cases
Lithia, February 5, 2021: 1,393↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 4, 2021: 1,166 cases
Dover, February 5, 2021: 1,178↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 4, 2021: 29,374
February 5, 2021: 29,551
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 4, 2021: 101,501
February 5, 2021: 102,104
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 4, 2021: 1,720,760
February 5, 2021: 1,731,931
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 4, 2021: 1,342
February 5, 2021: 1,352
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 4, 2021: 27,247
February 5, 2021: 27,457
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)