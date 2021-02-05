Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 5, 2021.

Since February 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (42 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases; Ruskin having 23 new cases; Valrico having 18 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having 12 new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Apollo Beach having six new cases; and Sun City Center having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 4, 2021: 7,716 cases

Riverview, February 5, 2021: 7,758↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 4, 2021: 5,831 cases

Brandon, February 5, 2021: 5,860↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 4, 2021: 2,829 cases

Ruskin, February 5, 2021: 2,852↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 4, 2021: 1,931 cases

Wimauma, February 5, 2021: 1,944↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 4, 2021: 3,464 cases

Valrico, February 5, 2021: 3,482↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 4, 2021: 1,223 cases

Sun City Center, February 5, 2021: 1,226↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 4, 2021: 1,119 cases

Apollo Beach, February 5, 2021: 1,125↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 4, 2021: 1,591 cases

Seffner, February 5, 2021: 1,603↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 4, 2021: 1,202 cases

Gibsonton, February 5, 2021: 1,214↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 4, 2021: 1,386 cases

Lithia, February 5, 2021: 1,393↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 4, 2021: 1,166 cases

Dover, February 5, 2021: 1,178↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 4, 2021: 29,374

February 5, 2021: 29,551

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 4, 2021: 101,501

February 5, 2021: 102,104

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 4, 2021: 1,720,760

February 5, 2021: 1,731,931

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 4, 2021: 1,342

February 5, 2021: 1,352

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 4, 2021: 27,247

February 5, 2021: 27,457

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

