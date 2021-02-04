Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 4, 2021.

Since February 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (34 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 3, 2021: 7,684 cases
Riverview, February 4, 2021: 7,716↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 3, 2021: 5,797 cases
Brandon, February 4, 2021: 5,831↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 3, 2021: 2,820 cases
Ruskin, February 4, 2021: 2,829↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 3, 2021: 1,921 cases
Wimauma, February 4, 2021: 1,931↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 3, 2021: 3,451 cases
Valrico, February 4, 2021: 3,464↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 3, 2021: 1,219 cases
Sun City Center, February 4, 2021: 1,223↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 3, 2021: 1,117 cases
Apollo Beach, February 4, 2021: 1,119↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 3, 2021: 1,580 cases
Seffner, February 4, 2021: 1,591↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 3, 2021: 1,199 cases
Gibsonton, February 4, 2021: 1,202↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 3, 2021: 1,374 cases
Lithia, February 4, 2021: 1,386↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 3, 2021: 1,158 cases
Dover, February 4, 2021: 1,166↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 3, 2021: 29,236
February 4, 2021: 29,374

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 3, 2021: 101,043
February 4, 2021: 101,501

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 3, 2021: 1,712,326
February 4, 2021: 1,720,760

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 3, 2021: 1,336
February 4, 2021: 1,342

Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 3, 2021: 27,019
February 4, 2021: 27,247

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

