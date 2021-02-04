Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 4, 2021.
Since February 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (34 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 3, 2021: 7,684 cases
Riverview, February 4, 2021: 7,716↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 3, 2021: 5,797 cases
Brandon, February 4, 2021: 5,831↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 3, 2021: 2,820 cases
Ruskin, February 4, 2021: 2,829↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 3, 2021: 1,921 cases
Wimauma, February 4, 2021: 1,931↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 3, 2021: 3,451 cases
Valrico, February 4, 2021: 3,464↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 3, 2021: 1,219 cases
Sun City Center, February 4, 2021: 1,223↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 3, 2021: 1,117 cases
Apollo Beach, February 4, 2021: 1,119↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 3, 2021: 1,580 cases
Seffner, February 4, 2021: 1,591↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 3, 2021: 1,199 cases
Gibsonton, February 4, 2021: 1,202↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 3, 2021: 1,374 cases
Lithia, February 4, 2021: 1,386↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 3, 2021: 1,158 cases
Dover, February 4, 2021: 1,166↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 3, 2021: 29,236
February 4, 2021: 29,374
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 3, 2021: 101,043
February 4, 2021: 101,501
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 3, 2021: 1,712,326
February 4, 2021: 1,720,760
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 3, 2021: 1,336
February 4, 2021: 1,342
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 3, 2021: 27,019
February 4, 2021: 27,247
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)