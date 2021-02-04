Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 4, 2021.

Since February 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (34 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 3, 2021: 7,684 cases

Riverview, February 4, 2021: 7,716↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 3, 2021: 5,797 cases

Brandon, February 4, 2021: 5,831↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 3, 2021: 2,820 cases

Ruskin, February 4, 2021: 2,829↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 3, 2021: 1,921 cases

Wimauma, February 4, 2021: 1,931↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 3, 2021: 3,451 cases

Valrico, February 4, 2021: 3,464↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 3, 2021: 1,219 cases

Sun City Center, February 4, 2021: 1,223↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 3, 2021: 1,117 cases

Apollo Beach, February 4, 2021: 1,119↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 3, 2021: 1,580 cases

Seffner, February 4, 2021: 1,591↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 3, 2021: 1,199 cases

Gibsonton, February 4, 2021: 1,202↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 3, 2021: 1,374 cases

Lithia, February 4, 2021: 1,386↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 3, 2021: 1,158 cases

Dover, February 4, 2021: 1,166↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 3, 2021: 29,236

February 4, 2021: 29,374

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 3, 2021: 101,043

February 4, 2021: 101,501

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 3, 2021: 1,712,326

February 4, 2021: 1,720,760

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 3, 2021: 1,336

February 4, 2021: 1,342

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 3, 2021: 27,019

February 4, 2021: 27,247

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)