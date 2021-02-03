Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 3, 2021.

Since February 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 25 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Lithia and Dover each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 2, 2021: 7,659 cases

Riverview, February 3, 2021: 7,684↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 2, 2021: 5,783 cases

Brandon, February 3, 2021: 5,797↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 2, 2021: 2,812 cases

Ruskin, February 3, 2021: 2,820↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 2, 2021: 1,918 cases

Wimauma, February 3, 2021: 1,921↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 2, 2021: 3,423 cases

Valrico, February 3, 2021: 3,451↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 2, 2021: 1,215 cases

Sun City Center, February 3, 2021: 1,219↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 2, 2021: 1,116 cases

Apollo Beach, February 3, 2021: 1,117↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 2, 2021: 1,579 cases

Seffner, February 3, 2021: 1,580↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 2, 2021: 1,197 cases

Gibsonton, February 3, 2021: 1,199↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 2, 2021: 1,365 cases

Lithia, February 3, 2021: 1,374↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 2, 2021: 1,149 cases

Dover, February 3, 2021: 1,158↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 2, 2021: 29,132

February 3, 2021: 29,236

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 2, 2021: 100,694

February 3, 2021: 101,043

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 2, 2021: 1,705,632

February 3, 2021: 1,712,326

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 2, 2021: 1,317

February 3, 2021: 1,336

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 2, 2021: 26,822

February 3, 2021: 27,019

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)