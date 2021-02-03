Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 3, 2021.
Since February 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 25 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Lithia and Dover each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.
There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 2, 2021: 7,659 cases
Riverview, February 3, 2021: 7,684↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 2, 2021: 5,783 cases
Brandon, February 3, 2021: 5,797↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 2, 2021: 2,812 cases
Ruskin, February 3, 2021: 2,820↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 2, 2021: 1,918 cases
Wimauma, February 3, 2021: 1,921↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 2, 2021: 3,423 cases
Valrico, February 3, 2021: 3,451↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 2, 2021: 1,215 cases
Sun City Center, February 3, 2021: 1,219↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 2, 2021: 1,116 cases
Apollo Beach, February 3, 2021: 1,117↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 2, 2021: 1,579 cases
Seffner, February 3, 2021: 1,580↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 2, 2021: 1,197 cases
Gibsonton, February 3, 2021: 1,199↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 2, 2021: 1,365 cases
Lithia, February 3, 2021: 1,374↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 2, 2021: 1,149 cases
Dover, February 3, 2021: 1,158↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 2, 2021: 29,132
February 3, 2021: 29,236
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 2, 2021: 100,694
February 3, 2021: 101,043
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 2, 2021: 1,705,632
February 3, 2021: 1,712,326
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 2, 2021: 1,317
February 3, 2021: 1,336
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 2, 2021: 26,822
February 3, 2021: 27,019
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)