Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 2, 2021.
Since February 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Brandon having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Dover having four new cases and Gibsonton having two new cases.
There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, February 1, 2021: 7,613 cases
Riverview, February 2, 2021: 7,659↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, February 1, 2021: 5,744 cases
Brandon, February 2, 2021: 5,783↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, February 1, 2021: 2,792 cases
Ruskin, February 2, 2021: 2,812↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, February 1, 2021: 1,907 cases
Wimauma, February 2, 2021: 1,918↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, February 1, 2021: 3,402 cases
Valrico, February 2, 2021: 3,423↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, February 1, 2021: 1,205 cases
Sun City Center, February 2, 2021: 1,215↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, February 1, 2021: 1,111 cases
Apollo Beach, February 2, 2021: 1,116↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, February 1, 2021: 1,570 cases
Seffner, February 2, 2021: 1,579↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, February 1, 2021: 1,195 cases
Gibsonton, February 2, 2021: 1,197↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, February 1, 2021: 1,358 cases
Lithia, February 2, 2021: 1,365↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, February 1, 2021: 1,145 cases
Dover, February 2, 2021: 1,149↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
February 1, 2021: 28,958
February 2, 2021: 29,132
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
February 1, 2021: 100,134
February 2, 2021: 100,694
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
February 1, 2021: 1,695,300
February 2, 2021: 1,705,632
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
February 1, 2021: 1,319
February 2, 2021: 1,317
Total deaths of Florida residents:
February 1, 2021: 26,685
February 2, 2021: 26,822
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)