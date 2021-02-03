Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 2, 2021.

Since February 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 39 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Brandon having 20 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Sun City Center having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Lithia having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Dover having four new cases and Gibsonton having two new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, February 1, 2021: 7,613 cases

Riverview, February 2, 2021: 7,659↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, February 1, 2021: 5,744 cases

Brandon, February 2, 2021: 5,783↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, February 1, 2021: 2,792 cases

Ruskin, February 2, 2021: 2,812↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, February 1, 2021: 1,907 cases

Wimauma, February 2, 2021: 1,918↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, February 1, 2021: 3,402 cases

Valrico, February 2, 2021: 3,423↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, February 1, 2021: 1,205 cases

Sun City Center, February 2, 2021: 1,215↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, February 1, 2021: 1,111 cases

Apollo Beach, February 2, 2021: 1,116↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, February 1, 2021: 1,570 cases

Seffner, February 2, 2021: 1,579↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, February 1, 2021: 1,195 cases

Gibsonton, February 2, 2021: 1,197↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, February 1, 2021: 1,358 cases

Lithia, February 2, 2021: 1,365↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, February 1, 2021: 1,145 cases

Dover, February 2, 2021: 1,149↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

February 1, 2021: 28,958

February 2, 2021: 29,132

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

February 1, 2021: 100,134

February 2, 2021: 100,694

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

February 1, 2021: 1,695,300

February 2, 2021: 1,705,632

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

February 1, 2021: 1,319

February 2, 2021: 1,317

Total deaths of Florida residents:

February 1, 2021: 26,685

February 2, 2021: 26,822

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)