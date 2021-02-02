Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 1, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.
Since January 31, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 13 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Dover having four new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having three new cases and Wimauma and Gibsonton each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 31, 2021: 7,593 cases
Riverview, February 1, 2021: 7,613↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 31, 2021: 5,731 cases
Brandon, February 1, 2021: 5,744↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 31, 2021: 2,783 cases
Ruskin, February 1, 2021: 2,792↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 31, 2021: 1,905 cases
Wimauma, February 1, 2021: 1,907↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 31, 2021: 3,389 cases
Valrico, February 1, 2021: 3,402↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 31, 2021: 1,202 cases
Sun City Center, February 1, 2021: 1,205↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 31, 2021: 1,108 cases
Apollo Beach, February 1, 2021: 1,111↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 31, 2021: 1,570 cases
Seffner, February 1, 2021: 1,570, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 31, 2021: 1,193 cases
Gibsonton, February 1, 2021: 1,195↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 31, 2021: 1,352 cases
Lithia, February 1, 2021: 1,358↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 31, 2021: 1,141 cases
Dover, February 1, 2021: 1,145↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 31, 2021: 28,883
February 1, 2021: 28,958
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 31, 2021: 99,911
February 1, 2021: 100,134
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 31, 2021: 1,689,700
February 1, 2021: 1,695,300
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 31, 2021: 1,293
February 1, 2021: 1,319
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 31, 2021: 26,479
February 1, 2021: 26,685
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
