Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on February 1, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.

Since January 31, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 13 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Dover having four new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having three new cases and Wimauma and Gibsonton each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 31, 2021: 7,593 cases

Riverview, February 1, 2021: 7,613↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 31, 2021: 5,731 cases

Brandon, February 1, 2021: 5,744↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 31, 2021: 2,783 cases

Ruskin, February 1, 2021: 2,792↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 31, 2021: 1,905 cases

Wimauma, February 1, 2021: 1,907↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 31, 2021: 3,389 cases

Valrico, February 1, 2021: 3,402↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 31, 2021: 1,202 cases

Sun City Center, February 1, 2021: 1,205↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 31, 2021: 1,108 cases

Apollo Beach, February 1, 2021: 1,111↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 31, 2021: 1,570 cases

Seffner, February 1, 2021: 1,570, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 31, 2021: 1,193 cases

Gibsonton, February 1, 2021: 1,195↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 31, 2021: 1,352 cases

Lithia, February 1, 2021: 1,358↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 31, 2021: 1,141 cases

Dover, February 1, 2021: 1,145↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 31, 2021: 28,883

February 1, 2021: 28,958

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 31, 2021: 99,911

February 1, 2021: 100,134

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 31, 2021: 1,689,700

February 1, 2021: 1,695,300

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 31, 2021: 1,293

February 1, 2021: 1,319

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 31, 2021: 26,479

February 1, 2021: 26,685

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)