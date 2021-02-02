Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 31, 2021.
Since January 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (35 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Dover having three new cases, Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 30, 2021: 7,558 cases
Riverview, January 31, 2021: 7,593↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 30, 2021: 5,702 cases
Brandon, January 31, 2021: 5,731↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 30, 2021: 2,767 cases
Ruskin, January 31, 2021: 2,783↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 30, 2021: 1,893 cases
Wimauma, January 31, 2021: 1,905↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 30, 2021: 3,376 cases
Valrico, January 31, 2021: 3,389↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 30, 2021: 1,195 cases
Sun City Center, January 31, 2021: 1,202↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 30, 2021: 1,107 cases
Apollo Beach, January 31, 2021: 1,108↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 30, 2021: 1,561 cases
Seffner, January 31, 2021: 1,570↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 30, 2021: 1,187 cases
Gibsonton, January 31, 2021: 1,193↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 30, 2021: 1,342 cases
Lithia, January 31, 2021: 1,352↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 30, 2021: 1,138 cases
Dover, January 31, 2021: 1,141↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 30, 2021: 28,742
January 31, 2021: 28,883
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 30, 2021: 99,484
January 31, 2021: 99,911
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 30, 2021: 1,682,096
January 31, 2021: 1,689,700
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 30, 2021: 1,293
January 31, 2021: 1,293
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 30, 2021: 26,360
January 31, 2021: 26,479
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)