Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 31, 2021.

Since January 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (35 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Valrico having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Sun City Center having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Dover having three new cases, Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 30, 2021: 7,558 cases

Riverview, January 31, 2021: 7,593↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 30, 2021: 5,702 cases

Brandon, January 31, 2021: 5,731↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 30, 2021: 2,767 cases

Ruskin, January 31, 2021: 2,783↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 30, 2021: 1,893 cases

Wimauma, January 31, 2021: 1,905↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 30, 2021: 3,376 cases

Valrico, January 31, 2021: 3,389↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 30, 2021: 1,195 cases

Sun City Center, January 31, 2021: 1,202↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 30, 2021: 1,107 cases

Apollo Beach, January 31, 2021: 1,108↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 30, 2021: 1,561 cases

Seffner, January 31, 2021: 1,570↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 30, 2021: 1,187 cases

Gibsonton, January 31, 2021: 1,193↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 30, 2021: 1,342 cases

Lithia, January 31, 2021: 1,352↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 30, 2021: 1,138 cases

Dover, January 31, 2021: 1,141↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 30, 2021: 28,742

January 31, 2021: 28,883

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 30, 2021: 99,484

January 31, 2021: 99,911

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 30, 2021: 1,682,096

January 31, 2021: 1,689,700

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 30, 2021: 1,293

January 31, 2021: 1,293

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 30, 2021: 26,360

January 31, 2021: 26,479

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)