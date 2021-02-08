If you are interested in conservation, local Girl Scout Natalie Nicosia may be working on the perfect event for you.

As part of her Gold Award, 17-year-old Nicosia is inviting the public to attend Eco Event 2021, where she plans to showcase the importance of keeping estuaries healthy and creating a better ocean environment. The event will take place on Saturday, March 6 in Apollo Beach.

“I’ve always been really passionate about conservation work and anything revolving around the ocean,” said Nicosia, who currently attends Lennard High School and has committed to studying marine biology at Florida Atlantic University.

“My event is based on the problem-solution aspect of human impacts on our local estuaries. I plan to have local scientists come to speak, as well as many vendors around the grounds promoting community outreach and involvement.”

Nicosia has partnered with Dr. Kathryn Guindon at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) in Apollo Beach to host the event with the goal of teaching the community and the attending youth about key ideas in keeping the estuaries healthy.

The event is free and is geared towards families. Attendees will be provided with SWAG bags at the door and artwork by local youth will be on display.

“A huge part of the gold award is sustainability,” said Nicosia. “I plan to make this sustainable by teaching the youth and teachers so they can continue the knowledge.”

Vendors at the event will also provide eco-friendly sustainable products that help the estuaries thrive.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a mask at all times while on the grounds and temperatures will be checked at the door; if one person from a carpool has a symptomatic temperature, the entire carpool will be sent home. Social distancing will be required and anyone who has come into contact with someone with COVID-19 will be sent home regardless of their own test results.

Suncoast Youth Conservation Center is located at 6650 Dickman Rd. in Apollo Beach. To reserve tickets or learn more about the event, visit ecoevent.godaddysites.com.