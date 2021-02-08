Servian Santos is originally from Puerto Rico, but now lives in Riverview. She moved to the area with her family in 1999 when she was just 6 years old. After she graduated high school, Santos realized that she wanted to start her own business.

“Like many successful people I know, I decided that college wasn’t for me,” Santos said. “I knew I wanted to have my own business since I was a little girl working in my grandfather’s manufacturing company in Puerto Rico. I just never knew exactly what because I wanted to learn and experience it all.”

By the time she was 18 years old, Santos had the chance to experience a variety of companies and job roles in hospitality, shipping, recycling, event planning and catering.

“After almost two years working in catering and event planning, I decided to quit my full-time job and focus on my two new babies, The Seasoned Corner and The Pawcuterie Shop,” Santos said. “I started making charcuterie boards at home for the family and then decided to pursue a charcuterie business since it has become such a huge hit on social media. That’s where The Seasoned Corner happened, and I couldn’t be any happier to provide my services for other family and friends in the Tampa Bay area.”

Santos created a theme board menu for The Seasoned Corner, which became popular with her customers.

“I like to focus on having finger foods on my boards because I really do think it makes them much tastier and fun,” Santos said. “One minute you are eating fancy cheese and cured meats and the next you are eating pigs in a blanket or our famous vegan buffalo chicken dip.”

The Pawcuterie Shop started shortly after Santos created The Seasoned Corner.

“Somebody who is like a second mother to me gave me this fabulous idea of creating dog bowls full of dog treats,” Santos said. “At The Pawcuterie Shop, we sell Pawcuterie Bowls and Pawcuterie Bags, both filled with a variety of our homemade, healthy dog treats. All of our treats are made with local veggies, fruits, coconut oil, oatmeal flour, King Arthur 100 percent wheat flour and organic raw eggs. We have recently added Pupcakes too. Providing tasty snacks to both humans and dogs [has] filled my heart with happiness and excitement.”

Santos also offers grain-free dog treats.

If you would like to learn more about The Seasoned Corner and The Pawcuterie Shop, follow Santos’ Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/seasonedcorner and www.facebook.com/thepawcuterieshop. You can also email Santos at seasonedcorner@gmail.com.