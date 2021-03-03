Bloomingdale High School had another successful National Signing Day in 2021. On February 3, 12 Bulls—11 football players and one lacrosse player—signed their National Letters of Intent.

The Bloomingdale football team had a tremendous season, winning its first district championship in the school’s 33-year history, achieving a team-best 12-1 overall record, while making the program’s first state semifinal appearance in the school’s history. This was also the first season in which both the varsity and JV teams went undefeated in the regular season.

Signees include: Britton Pascoe (North Dakota State University), Jayden Williams (Florida Atlantic University), Jordan Guerad (Florida International University), Tre Simmons (Tusculum University), Jac’son Boone (Tusculum University), Jayden Segarra (University of Findlay), Jon’athon Dixon (Baldwin Wallace), DJ McQueen (Warner University), Avant Bethea (Warner University), Unique Lewis (Warner University), Cullen Hicks (Trinity International University) and Nathan Pepe (Birmingham Southern College).

Pepe is the first Bloomingdale lacrosse player to sign and play in college. He will attend Birmingham Southern College and major in either accounting or business finance.

“I am extremely honored to be the first lacrosse player to sign at Bloomingdale,” said Pepe. “I have had this dream since middle school, and I am so happy I achieved it. It felt amazing to know where I was going to continue my athletic and academic career and very heartwarming to see all the support I was given throughout this process.”

Senior quarterback Tre Simmons was the football team’s leader as the signal caller, and had the stats to back up his on-field play as well. The dual-threat QB completed 153 passes for 2,490 yards and an eye-popping 27 touchdowns, while carrying the ball 96 times for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. He will play for Tusculum University in the fall and will major in sports management.

“It’s a huge blessing to be able to play at the next level and gets me one step closer to my dreams of playing in the pros,” said Simmons. “What made Tusculum a great fit is the love and togetherness of the coaching staff and school. Everyone is on the same page and on one accord.”

Bulls free safety Britton Pascoe only played in three games this past season due to an injury; however, that didn’t prevent him from moving on to the college level. He will play for Division 1-AA powerhouse North Dakota State, and he is leaning towards majoring in exercise science.

“North Dakota State felt right because they not only recruited me, they recruited my family and really got to know me as a person before offering me a scholarship, and stuck with me after my injury,” said Pascoe. “That’s when I knew that I made the right choice.”