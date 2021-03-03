Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 2, 2021.

Since March 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 1, 2021: 8,412 cases

Riverview, March 2, 2021: 8,444↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 1, 2021: 6,310 cases

Brandon, March 2, 2021: 6,333↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 1, 2021: 3,140 cases

Ruskin, March 2, 2021: 3,160↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 1, 2021: 2,133 cases

Wimauma, March 2, 2021: 2,143↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 1, 2021: 3,866 cases

Valrico, March 2, 2021: 3,884↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 1, 2021: 1,298 cases

Sun City Center, March 2, 2021: 1,303↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 1, 2021: 1,229 cases

Apollo Beach, March 2, 2021: 1,238↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 1, 2021: 1,748 cases

Seffner, March 2, 2021: 1,753↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 1, 2021: 1,320 cases

Gibsonton, March 2, 2021: 1,326 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 1, 2021: 1,563 cases

Lithia, March 2, 2021: 1,575↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 1, 2021: 1,291 cases

Dover, March 2, 2021: 1,296↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 1, 2021: 32,226

March 2, 2021: 32,371

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 1, 2021: 110,614

March 2, 2021: 111,053

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 1, 2021: 1,875,818

March 2, 2021: 1,882,865

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 1, 2021: 1,504

March 2, 2021: 1,518

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 1, 2021: 30,999

March 2, 2021: 31,135

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)