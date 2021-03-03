Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 2, 2021.
Since March 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 20 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 1, 2021: 8,412 cases
Riverview, March 2, 2021: 8,444↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 1, 2021: 6,310 cases
Brandon, March 2, 2021: 6,333↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 1, 2021: 3,140 cases
Ruskin, March 2, 2021: 3,160↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 1, 2021: 2,133 cases
Wimauma, March 2, 2021: 2,143↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 1, 2021: 3,866 cases
Valrico, March 2, 2021: 3,884↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 1, 2021: 1,298 cases
Sun City Center, March 2, 2021: 1,303↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 1, 2021: 1,229 cases
Apollo Beach, March 2, 2021: 1,238↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 1, 2021: 1,748 cases
Seffner, March 2, 2021: 1,753↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 1, 2021: 1,320 cases
Gibsonton, March 2, 2021: 1,326 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 1, 2021: 1,563 cases
Lithia, March 2, 2021: 1,575↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 1, 2021: 1,291 cases
Dover, March 2, 2021: 1,296↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 1, 2021: 32,226
March 2, 2021: 32,371
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 1, 2021: 110,614
March 2, 2021: 111,053
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 1, 2021: 1,875,818
March 2, 2021: 1,882,865
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 1, 2021: 1,504
March 2, 2021: 1,518
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 1, 2021: 30,999
March 2, 2021: 31,135
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)