Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 3, 2021.

Since March 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Ruskin each having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 2, 2021: 8,444 cases

Riverview, March 3, 2021: 8,463↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 2, 2021: 6,333 cases

Brandon, March 3, 2021: 6,342↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 2, 2021: 3,160 cases

Ruskin, March 3, 2021: 3,169↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 2, 2021: 2,143 cases

Wimauma, March 3, 2021: 2,148↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 2, 2021: 3,884 cases

Valrico, March 3, 2021: 3,904↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 2, 2021: 1,303 cases

Sun City Center, March 3, 2021: 1,307↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 2, 2021: 1,238 cases

Apollo Beach, March 3, 2021: 1,244↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 2, 2021: 1,753 cases

Seffner, March 3, 2021: 1,756↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 2, 2021: 1,326 cases

Gibsonton, March 3, 2021: 1,327 cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 2, 2021: 1,575 cases

Lithia, March 3, 2021: 1,586↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 2, 2021: 1,296 cases

Dover, March 3, 2021: 1,300↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 2, 2021: 32,371

March 3, 2021: 32,462

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 2, 2021: 111,053

March 3, 2021: 111,325

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 2, 2021: 1,882,865

March 3, 2021: 1,888,725

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 2, 2021: 1,518

March 3, 2021: 1,521

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 2, 2021: 31,135

March 3, 2021: 31,267

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

