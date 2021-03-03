Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 3, 2021.

Since March 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Ruskin each having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 2, 2021: 8,444 cases
Riverview, March 3, 2021: 8,463↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 2, 2021: 6,333 cases
Brandon, March 3, 2021: 6,342↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 2, 2021: 3,160 cases
Ruskin, March 3, 2021: 3,169↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 2, 2021: 2,143 cases
Wimauma, March 3, 2021: 2,148↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 2, 2021: 3,884 cases
Valrico, March 3, 2021: 3,904↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 2, 2021: 1,303 cases
Sun City Center, March 3, 2021: 1,307↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 2, 2021: 1,238 cases
Apollo Beach, March 3, 2021: 1,244↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 2, 2021: 1,753 cases
Seffner, March 3, 2021: 1,756↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 2, 2021: 1,326 cases
Gibsonton, March 3, 2021: 1,327 cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 2, 2021: 1,575 cases
Lithia, March 3, 2021: 1,586↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 2, 2021: 1,296 cases
Dover, March 3, 2021: 1,300↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 2, 2021: 32,371
March 3, 2021: 32,462

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 2, 2021: 111,053
March 3, 2021: 111,325

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 2, 2021: 1,882,865
March 3, 2021: 1,888,725

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 2, 2021: 1,518
March 3, 2021: 1,521

Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 2, 2021: 31,135
March 3, 2021: 31,267

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

