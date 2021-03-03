Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 3, 2021.
Since March 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Ruskin each having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 2, 2021: 8,444 cases
Riverview, March 3, 2021: 8,463↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 2, 2021: 6,333 cases
Brandon, March 3, 2021: 6,342↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 2, 2021: 3,160 cases
Ruskin, March 3, 2021: 3,169↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 2, 2021: 2,143 cases
Wimauma, March 3, 2021: 2,148↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 2, 2021: 3,884 cases
Valrico, March 3, 2021: 3,904↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 2, 2021: 1,303 cases
Sun City Center, March 3, 2021: 1,307↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 2, 2021: 1,238 cases
Apollo Beach, March 3, 2021: 1,244↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 2, 2021: 1,753 cases
Seffner, March 3, 2021: 1,756↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 2, 2021: 1,326 cases
Gibsonton, March 3, 2021: 1,327 cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 2, 2021: 1,575 cases
Lithia, March 3, 2021: 1,586↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 2, 2021: 1,296 cases
Dover, March 3, 2021: 1,300↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 2, 2021: 32,371
March 3, 2021: 32,462
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 2, 2021: 111,053
March 3, 2021: 111,325
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 2, 2021: 1,882,865
March 3, 2021: 1,888,725
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 2, 2021: 1,518
March 3, 2021: 1,521
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 2, 2021: 31,135
March 3, 2021: 31,267
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)